2022 Mercedes-AMG G-Class 4x4² Spied Looking Ready, Unveiling Should Happen Soon

Mercedes-AMG is still testing the G4x4² model, and its unveiling has yet to happen. While the G-Class is getting ready to receive a facelift, the “square” model is still going through tests. This time, the engineers are assessing different wheel sizes and designs, while one of the prototypes features a different grille.
The 4x4² version of the G-Class came with portal gear axles, bigger wheels and tires, an increased ride height, and a heavy-duty suspension system. Each wheel got a pair of springs and shocks to ensure the vehicle would handle whatever is thrown at it.
As you can observe from the photo gallery, not much has changed in that respect for the new generation of the G-Class and its “squared” version. For some reason, the development team has only covered a few elements of the prototype with a camouflage foil, and we are referring to the over fenders, the front grille, and an element on the roof.
The spare wheel cover also comes with camouflage, but it is futile to attempt to conceal what this prototype is.
It is not difficult to notice that the gauge cluster and central multimedia unit have been joined under the same “roof” in the dash, and they appear to be covered by the same piece of glass. The units themselves may be fully digital, but that still requires confirmation.
However, the G-Class facelift is expected to get the latest MBUX anyway, so it would come as no surprise for its more expensive sibling to have it.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, our spy photographers have spotted two different G-Class prototypes here, one painted in what looks like papaya orange, but is probably called differently here, and another one that is blue.
The former comes with black surrounds of its headlights, as well as a fully black front grille, while the latter has a different grille, but its headlight surrounds are in the same color as its body.
We expect the official unveiling of the production version to happen soon.
