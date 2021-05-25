2022 McLaren Artura Delayed Once Again, U.S. Customers Will Wait Until September

The most important car launched by McLaren for the 2022 model year has been delayed a second time. According to the British automaker from Woking, U.S. customers will have to wait until late August or early September for the first units of the all-new supercar to be delivered.
Software supplier-related issues are to blame for this delay, as per a report from Automotive News, which is a reoccurring theme in modern vehicles. Lest we forget, Volkswagen had similar problems with the eighth-generation Golf family and ID.3 hatchback in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
For the U.S. market, the Artura is priced from $225,000 excluding freight for the Standard trim level. Three more specifications are offered in the guise of the Performance, TechLux, and Vision. When it comes to exterior customization, the plug-in hybrid Artura can be had in a plethora of finishes from the Standard, Elite, and McLaren Special Operations Defined palettes.
Somewhat disappointing for a tech-crazy supercar, the newcomer features cast wheels as standard while the lightweight cast and super-lightweight forged wheels cost extra. Customers also have to choose between specially-developed Pirelli P-Zero tires, ranging from a daily-driving compound to the track-focused Corsa and a winter option. All of them feature the MC-C sidewall mark that indicates their relationship to McLaren Automotive.
Under the rear deck, you’ll find a world-first V6 with a bank angle of 120 degrees. Only Ferrari has used this extremely uncommon concept in the Sharknose 156 and during the 1980s in Formula 1. The reason McLaren went for such a dramatic bank angle is the packaging. Including the hot-V turbo layout, the new M630 V6 is narrower and shorter than the M840T V8.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in three seconds flat and 205 mph (330 kph) if you really push it, the Artura further impresses in terms of eco-friendly credentials. The 7.4-kWh battery enables a driving range of just over 18 miles (30 kilometers) on electricity alone, and customers can charge it from zero to 80 percent in as little as 2.5 hours.
