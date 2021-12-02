2022 Mazda3 Adds New Exterior Color, Introduces 2.5 S Carbon Edition

FWD

AWD

Unfortunately for potential customers, the Carbon Edition is nothing more than a Mazda3 2.5 S with more goodies and a number of styling upgrades.Available in the guise of a sedan ($26,400) or as a hatchback ($27,400) exclusively with front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission, the Carbon Edition is only offered with Polymetal Gray exterior paint and red leather upholstery. Powered by the naturally-aspirated 2.5 engine, this fellow is also flexing Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, 18-inch wheels featuring a black finish, and gloss-black heated door mirrors in addition to the goodies that come standard in the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Package which slots below the Carbon Edition.At the lowermost part of the spectrum, the Mazda3 2.0can be yours for $20,800 as a sedan. It’s not a bad price for a compact with many standard features, including an 8.8-inch center display, but 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet (203 Nm) may be a little underwhelming for most customers.Those who can’t do without all-wheel drive will have to pony up $28,750 or $29,750 for the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Packagewhereas row-your-own fans are offered a six-speed manual for $28,350 sans taxes for the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package 6MT trim level. Finally, the fanciest specifications are both turbocharged and rather expensive. Coming in at more than $30,000 before destination charge, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo and Turbo Premium Plus are exclusively offered with i-Activ all-wheel drive.The force-fed 2.5 delivers 250 horsepower and a hearty 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque as long as you fill ‘er up with 93 octane. Downgrading to 87-octane gasoline translates to 227 ponies and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm).