2022 Mazda3 Adds New Exterior Color, Introduces 2.5 S Carbon Edition

For the U.S. market, the peeps at Mazda have made two additions to the Mazda3 range. In addition to the automaker’s new signature color of Platinum Quartz Metallic, the compact model is also available with a new package that may lead you into thinking that carbon fiber is on the menu.
Unfortunately for potential customers, the Carbon Edition is nothing more than a Mazda3 2.5 S with more goodies and a number of styling upgrades.
Available in the guise of a sedan ($26,400) or as a hatchback ($27,400) exclusively with front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission, the Carbon Edition is only offered with Polymetal Gray exterior paint and red leather upholstery. Powered by the naturally-aspirated 2.5 engine, this fellow is also flexing Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, 18-inch wheels featuring a black finish, and gloss-black heated door mirrors in addition to the goodies that come standard in the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Package which slots below the Carbon Edition.
At the lowermost part of the spectrum, the Mazda3 2.0 FWD can be yours for $20,800 as a sedan. It’s not a bad price for a compact with many standard features, including an 8.8-inch center display, but 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet (203 Nm) may be a little underwhelming for most customers.
Those who can’t do without all-wheel drive will have to pony up $28,750 or $29,750 for the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package AWD whereas row-your-own fans are offered a six-speed manual for $28,350 sans taxes for the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package 6MT trim level. Finally, the fanciest specifications are both turbocharged and rather expensive. Coming in at more than $30,000 before destination charge, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo and Turbo Premium Plus are exclusively offered with i-Activ all-wheel drive.
The force-fed 2.5 delivers 250 horsepower and a hearty 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque as long as you fill ‘er up with 93 octane. Downgrading to 87-octane gasoline translates to 227 ponies and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm).
