2022 Mazda MX-30 Aces Government Crash Tests

Only available in California, the MX-30 is EPA-rated 100 miles or 161 kilometers if you prefer the metric system. More than a decade ago, the Environmental Protection Agency rated the Nissan Leaf at 73 miles or 117 kilometers. This begs a question: why did Mazda compromise so much?The Japanese automaker is much obliged to answer with three letters: LCA. The Life-Cycle Assessment is a technique designed to measure the total environmental impact of a product over its entire life, from the extraction of the raw materials necessary for production to end-of-life disposal.In other words, Mazda wants to be greener than a vegetarian’s cucumber smoothie. Most consumers, however, don’t buy this hogwash because most of them put driving range high on their priorities list. Another problem of the MX-30 concerns the pillar-less rear doors that getting in and out a big hassle.On the upside, it looks interesting. The National Highway Traffic Administration has also gifted the MX-30 with top ratings in government crash test. The Euro NCAP also lists this crossover with maximum points for crashworthiness, but on the other hand, thehas yet to test the MX-30. Theis known for its draconic tests, which provide a more accurate picture of the car’s safety.“We aim to offer a confident and joyful driving experience with industry-leading safety features that support and protect our drivers and passengers,” declared Mazda North American Operations president and chief executive officer Jeff Guyton. Considering that we’re dealing with a $33,470 starting price sans taxes compared to $34,000 for the 258-mile (415-kilometer) Hyundai Kona Electric, everyone was expecting the MX-30 to be safe.