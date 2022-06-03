2022 Mazda Miata Offers Unbeatable Value, Best Open Top Experience in Class

Mazda's MX-5 has been a constant presence in the market ever since its first generation. While some had things to say about it ever since the first one came out, and jokes or memes are still being made about it, it has stood the test of time with a smile on its face. The same cannot be said about all the other roadsters that Miata has gone up against.
Despite its almost continuous production run over its four generations, and the fact that it is still being made today, Mazda's MX-5 had only passed one million units in early 2016. When compared to other classes of vehicles, such as coupes, sedans, or hatchbacks, you can easily see why some manufacturers have not ventured in the realm of the affordable roadster.
While some manufacturers have offered roadsters here and there, no modern brand has succeeded in replicating the Miata recipe. Yes, it is not that powerful, except for the latest iterations of the ND, but the MX-5 can offer loads of fun at lower speeds, which is what may not be said about other roadsters or convertibles on the market, which have their open-top as their main selling point, not just how they handle or the philosophy behind them.
Mazda's Miata is also getting more expensive as time goes on, but it still starts at just $27,650 in the U.S., which makes it the most affordable in the United States of America. The MINI Convertible comes close when MSRPs are concerned, but that is all you could find under $30k in the market. Things are not better in Europe, either, as Mazda's MX-5 has no real competitor in this class.
Now, some people might say that Mazda's pricing for the MX-5, along with the vehicle's good name in terms of reliability and fun, makes it almost impossible for any other company to have a shot against the roadster.
Perhaps any potential competitor is scared off by the popularity of the MX-5, or the fact that whatever they make, it will be benchmarked against it, but there is no real competition for this vehicle.
Since the MX-5 has reached its fourth generation in almost three decades, Mazda is definitely making enough money on the vehicle to justify the development of its replacement, or at least that has been the story until now. Mazda is expected to continue making the MX-5 as long as people will continue to buy them.
In the video embedded below, made by the folks at Winding Road Magazine, you can see why the MX-5 is such a good proposition in its class.
With the tested example at just over $33,000, which is still under the starting MSRPs for the nearest convertible vehicles with rear-wheel drive, the Miata comes with the right blend between a vehicle that is pleasant to drive, comfortable around town, and still capable of delivering fun when the go-faster pedal is stomped.
With that behind us, watch and listen to what it is like to be in a 2022 Mazda Miata Grand Touring with a six-speed manual.
