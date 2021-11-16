2022 Mazda CX-60 Spy Video Reveals Coupe Profile, Squinty Front End

Spied in Japan, the 2022 Mazda CX-60 doesn’t live up to the styling of the CX-50 for the U.S. market. Captured on video in two specifications, the CX-60 appears to be narrower than the CX-50 due to the squinty face.
At first, I was inclined to believe that we’re dealing with the Small Architecture of the CX-50, CX-30, and Mazda3. On second thought, the long hood and cab-rearward styling can only mean one thing: Mazda prepares to roll out the Large Architecture it had confirmed a little over two years ago.
“The what?” Page 25 of the Fiscal Year March 2019 Financial Results presentation reveals that large models will receive straight-six engines from the Skyactiv-X and Skyactiv-D families, a longitudinal engine layout, i-Activ all-wheel drive, as well as 48-volt mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
Following that announcement, Mazda patented an eight-speed automatic transmission for longitudinal applications with the Japan Patent Office in 2020. Believed to bear the Skyactiv-Drive AT8 moniker, this gearbox will join the Skyactiv-Drive AT six-speed auto used in FWD/AWD vehicles.
The last piece of the puzzle came in October 2021 in the guise of a press release that confirmed the CX-60 and CX-80 for Europe with two- and three-row seating. These models “will spearhead the European introduction of plug-in hybrid models with straight-four gasoline engines.” Further down the road, “the straight-six Skyactiv-X and Skyactiv-D will be introduced in combination with a 48V mild-hybrid system” according to the automaker.
Over in the United States where the CX-50 joins the CX-5 with more rugged styling and standard all-wheel drive, Mazda intends to launch the CX-70 and CX-90. Described as wide-bodied vehicles, these two will be sold in the United States and non-European markets that may include the UAE.
Although I’m not exactly fond of the front grille and headlights of the CX-60 captured on video by the CSK Review Channel during a commercial shoot, it surely is a step in the right direction for the Japanese outfit.
