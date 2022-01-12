2022 Mazda CX-60 Masterfully Rendered, Official Reveal Imminent

Mazda offers two RWD vehicles right now: the MX-5 Miata sports car and the BT-50 pickup truck. But in the first half of 2022, the Hiroshima-based automaker will add a third model to the lineup in the guise of the CX-60.
“The what?” Back in October 2021, the Japanese automaker confirmed four brand-new additions in the guise of the CX-60 and CX-80 for Europe, as well as the CX-70 and CX-90 for North America. Slightly larger than the CX-50 for the United States and CX-5 we all know and love, the CX-60 is the first nameplate that utilizes the Large Architecture.
Spied without any sort of camouflage in November 2021 during a promo shoot, the rear- and all-wheel-drive utility vehicle has been already confirmed with two-row seating for five and plug-in hybrid assistance for inline-four powerplants. Later on, Mazda will spruce up the options list with straight-six mills from the Skyactiv-X and Skyactiv-D families.
The six-cylinder lumps are confirmed with 48-volt technology, although we don’t know what kind of mild hybridization will be used. The Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six, for example, is flexing a Mercedes-sourced engine that combines a turbocharger with an electric auxiliary compressor (or eZV).
In any case, everyone is looking forward to 3.0 liters of displacement from the large Skyactiv-X engine. We also know that Mazda will introduce an eight-speed automatic for longitudinal-engined sport utility vehicles. If the RX-9 somehow materializes, although I’m not holding my breath for such an exciting addition, the rotary sports car may also get it.
Masterfully rendered by pixel artist Bernhard Reichel based on the prototypes the carparazzi spied last year, the CX-60 will certainly bring new customers to the brand. Customers that include people who would’ve otherwise considered a BMW or Mercedes-Benz. Speaking of Merc, the switch to a four-cylinder-only engine lineup for the next-generation GLC utility vehicle will certainly alienate a handful of Three-Pointed Star enthusiasts.
