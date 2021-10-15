2022 Mazda CX-3 “Super Edgy” Trim Level Is a Japan-Only Affair

3 Mazda To Expand SUV Range, CX-70 and CX-90 Coming to U.S. While CX-60 and CX-80 to Europe

The Japanese have difficulty with English because of their language’s rather limited range of vocalization. The Japanese also have a habit of Engrishing car names, which is why this CX-3 is called Super Edgy. 8 photos



Priced from 2,491,500 yen or $21,800 at current exchange rates, the Super Edgy tops 3,212,000 yen or $28,200 for the range-topping specification. The outside makeover consists of two-tone paintwork that looks – dare I say it – very tasteful on this urban dweller. The black pillars, roof, wheels, and cladding all contrast beautifully with the Platinum Quartz Metallic finish.



Three other exterior hues are offered although the interior is the highlight of this amusingly named trim level. The black cabin is complemented by lots of white surfaces and copper accents, goodies that “create elegance and sex appeal” according to the attached press release. Automotive marketing works in mysterious ways, but nevertheless, don’t take anything the manufacturer claims for granted because there’s a sucker born every minute.



Exclusive to the automaker's domestic market, the Super Edgy isn't exactly super for a subcompact crossover. The CX-3 is a six-year-old nameplate that gave off an outdated vibe when it was brand-spanking new because of its connection to the Mazda2 subcompact hatchback (and sedan). Speaking of which, the CX-3 will be discontinued from the U.S. lineup for 2022 in favor of the CX-30 that's manufactured in Mexico at the Salamanca plant. Be it front- or all-wheel drive, the CX-3 in Super Edgy attire for the Japanese market is rocking the six-speed automatic transmission introduced eons ago by the first-generation CX-5. Two engines are offered at the moment of reporting, starting with the 1.5-liter Skyactiv gasoline mill that you may know from the Mazda2 and MX-5 for Europe and Japan. A 1.8-liter Skyactiv turbo diesel is available too, although Japan isn't really fond of Satan's fuel.

