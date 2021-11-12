2022 Mahindra Roxor Shows Off Redesigned Exterior

Despite losing a trade case with Jeep over the Wrangler-like styling, the Mahindra Roxor still is available to purchase in the United States of America following yet another small facelift. Assembled in Michigan, the Indian UTV enters the 2022 model year with a redesigned grille.
The off-road SXS is rocking a rectangular opening with rounded corners for the grille, which incorporates a single bar that connects round headlights. Small modifications to the hood and front wheel arches have also helped the utility task vehicle strike a discordant note from the Jeep Wrangler.
According to vice prez of marketing Rich Ansell, “the fast-growing rural lifestyle segment presents a great opportunity for Roxor. The demand with farmers and ranchers is strong due to the vehicle’s ability to take on the tough jobs around their property. They already know and like the Mahindra brand because of how successful we’ve been with our tractors, and we intend to build on this strong reputation for tough, easy-to-use products.”
Considering the specifications of this little fellow, it’s obvious that the Roxor appeals to the rural lifestyle segment. Available in two configurations, namely Base and All-Weather, the side-by-side vehicle is rocking a 2.5-liter turbo diesel that cranks out 62 horsepower and 144 pound-feet (195 Nm) of torque. A two-speed transfer case and four-wheel drive are standard, along with a five-speed manual. There’s no automatic option available, which is a little curious because the pre-facelift Roxor had a six-speed automatic.
As far as the All-Weather variant is concerned, the biggest changes over the Base come in the guise of a cab enclosure, a hardtop, a windshield, and side mirrors. Only available in red or black, the Roxor flaunts a top speed of 55 miles per hour (88 kilometers per hour) and tows up to 3,490 pounds (1,583 kilograms). Priced at $18,899 for the Base or $26,299 for the All-Weather, the Roxor is rolling on 235/70 R16 Goodyear Wrangler Trailrunner ATs.
