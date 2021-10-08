More on this:

2022 Lexus LX Heading to the Middle East for Official Premiere on October 14

Lexus has officially kicked off the teaser campaign for the new generation LX , a little bit late if you ask us, because the 2022 model will debut next week. 6 photos



To ease the wait, Lexus has released a short teaser video and a picture partially revealing the back end of the vehicle. The latter shows a more modern design, with bigger taillights joined together by a light strip, similar to the



The chrome trim above the license plate holder, in turn wider, is no longer present. We can see that the bumper looks softer and sports a black finish on the pictured 4x4, incorporating two horizontal reflectors on the sides. Finally, the LX 600 badge bedecks the rear end.



If the latest reports are correct, then this specification is understood to pack the new Toyota Land Cruiser’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, where it produces over 400 horsepower. The same internal combustion engine, albeit with electric assistance, is rumored to power the LX 750h variant of the new generation.



Expect a small price bump



