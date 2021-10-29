2022 Lexus LC Features Dynamic Handling Enhancements, Priced From $93,050

Introduced for the 2018 model year, the LC enters 2022 with a few notable upgrades. First of all, it flaunts a few handling enhancements.
The LC 500 features suspension optimizations to enhance ground contact feel, steering effectiveness, and steering response in the corners. In other words, the new settings result in a nimbler vehicle and a better connection between the driver and the luxurious grand tourer. Opt for the Sport Package, and you’re further treated to a Torsen limited-slip differential with a Yamaha performance damper, performance-oriented brake pads, and sporty-feeling Alcantara upholstery on the seats. But that’s not all, oh no!
For 2022, the Sport Package also flexes 21-inch forged alloys with a polished finish and gloss-black accents. It should also be mentioned that suspension settings for the coupe and convertible slightly differ because a canvas-top roof gives the car slightly different handling characteristics in the twisties.
Both 500 and 500h models can be customized through the Bespoke Build service, which offers numerous options for the wheels, exterior and interior trim and colors, and spoiler. The carbon-fiber roof and Manhattanhenge interior color are only available through Bespoke Build while the carbon-fiber spoiler was previously offered on the Inspiration Series. Distinguished by a unique interior badge and a certificate of authenticity printed on washi paper and signed by two Lexus officials, the LC BB definitely is special.
“Our LC buyers are true car enthusiasts, and they know exactly what they want,” declared Vinay Shahani, the vice president of marketing at Lexus. “They are also connected and tech-savvy. We are thrilled to offer a new online tool that allows them to craft their unique Bespoke Build.” Speaking of which, the Bespoke Build configurator will go live on November 17th.
Expected to hit U.S. dealerships in late 2021, the V8-powered 2022 Lexus LC 500 is priced from $93,050 sans $1,075 for the destination charge while the hybridized V6-engined LC 500h is $99,050 excluding taxes. The convertible is only available in 500 guise from $101,100 excluding destination charge.
