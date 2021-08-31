4 KTM RC 8C Sold Out in 4 Minutes and 32 Seconds, Must Be the Bike’s First Record

2022 KTM RC Range Is Grand Prix-Inspired and Ready to Hit the Streets

The 2022 KTM RC range will be available starting March 2022. The 2022 RC line-up comes with multiple upgrades in terms of electronics and ergonomics. These new Supersport bikes have a new race-ready chassis with improved ergonomics and a fresh, sporty look. KTM boasts of the Grand Prix -inspired design being one of the most notable changes brought to the 2022 RC line-up. Two new colorways have also been added to each model in the range.But the new design is not only meant to please the eye but also to optimize aerodynamics, ensuring improved wind and weather protection at higher speeds. KTM explains it used CFD (computational fluid dynamics) simulation to optimize the design.Both the inner and outer body panels provide better heat management, directing the airflow away from the rider. The panels can be easily removed as the manufacturer used fewer fastening screws and a more user-friendly mounting system. All in all, the entire bodywork of the new KTM RC range makes the bikes feel just as good on the street as on the racetrack. KTM added a larger (13.7-liter) fuel tank to improve the range of the bikes and the new airbox is 40 percent larger, delivering more torque compared to the previous models. The LED headlight is also new, providing a wide beam and it is completed by an equally sharp LED taillight.An entirely new exhaust system is another upgrade of the 2022 RC range, while both the range-topping RC 390 as well as the RC 125 come with an adjustable clutch and brake levers as standard. Moreover, the former is now fitted with a WP APEX rear shock absorber with pre-load adjustment.The 2022 KTM RC range will be available starting March 2022.

