2022 KTM 890 Duke GP Is a Country Road-Ready Beaut, Lightest in Its Segment

Before the palindrome day we’ve had yesterday, the world knew of six refreshed KTM Duke models for the new year (two others are still in 2021 guise) being available for purchase. As of the first few days of March, with the introduction of the 890 Duke GP, there will be seven.
The new arrival continues, according to KTM, the tradition of "compact and well-balanced performance motorcycles" the family is known for, but throws in a few extras to make it the perfect choice for people targeting particularly fast rides on country roads.
The bike is an aggressive-looking one, wearing the overall lines of the Duke we know and love. This time, however, we get a special, GP-derived livery, with tons of KTM-specific orange generously used throughout. Compared to the regular Duke, the GP also boasts a specific seat cover and R-style orange wheels, wrapped in Continental ContiRoad wheels.
“The KTM 890 Duke GP is aggressive in its stance, bristling with typical KTM design highlights and purposeful, compact proportions,” says the bike maker.
Inside the frame, the motorcycle holds the bike maker’s LC8c parallel twin, described by the Austrians as the most compact in this segment, and rated in this configuration at 115 hp and 92 Nm of torque. The engine is moving along one of the “lightest motorcycles in its segment” (169 kg/373 pounds dry), which rides on WP APEX suspension at both ends.
Depending on the needs of the rider, the Duke GP can be configured, in terms of traction control, anti-wheelie control, and throttle control, in four different ways, namely Rain, Street, Sport, and, optionally, Track.
According to KTM, the 2022 890 Duke GP should become available at dealers worldwide next month, complete with “a full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts,” but also a “selected range of KTM PowerWear.” Pricing has not been announced.
The bike is an aggressive-looking one, wearing the overall lines of the Duke we know and love. This time, however, we get a special, GP-derived livery, with tons of KTM-specific orange generously used throughout. Compared to the regular Duke, the GP also boasts a specific seat cover and R-style orange wheels, wrapped in Continental ContiRoad wheels.
“The KTM 890 Duke GP is aggressive in its stance, bristling with typical KTM design highlights and purposeful, compact proportions,” says the bike maker.
Inside the frame, the motorcycle holds the bike maker’s LC8c parallel twin, described by the Austrians as the most compact in this segment, and rated in this configuration at 115 hp and 92 Nm of torque. The engine is moving along one of the “lightest motorcycles in its segment” (169 kg/373 pounds dry), which rides on WP APEX suspension at both ends.
Depending on the needs of the rider, the Duke GP can be configured, in terms of traction control, anti-wheelie control, and throttle control, in four different ways, namely Rain, Street, Sport, and, optionally, Track.
According to KTM, the 2022 890 Duke GP should become available at dealers worldwide next month, complete with “a full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts,” but also a “selected range of KTM PowerWear.” Pricing has not been announced.