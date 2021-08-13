Solar Orbiter Sees Venus Rising From Really Close, Planet Looks Like an Eclipsed Sun

4 KTM RC 8C Sold Out in 4 Minutes and 32 Seconds, Must Be the Bike’s First Record

3 KTM 390 Duke Becomes a Unique Neo-Retro Scrambler, Looks Prepped for Armageddon

2 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Is All About Racing, Designed for Young Riders

1 Husqvarna Shows How Norden 901 Prototype Runs Across the Land of Fire and Ice

More on this:

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Looks Ready to Race, Flexes Funky Graphics

Tackle any terrain with sheer confidence and let no obstacle stand in your way! 12 photos



For well-known reasons, 2020 marked the first year when organizers had to cancel an ISDE edition since the Second World War, but the event is finally coming back on August 30, 2021. As such, this gave KTM the perfect opportunity to reveal their new 2022 MY



Although the manufacturer’s standard variant is one hell of a performer in its own right, snazzy graphics and special-edition bling will always be welcome. For starters, we spot orange-anodized triple clamps and a blue saddle with orange stripes, which is said to be softer and grippier than that of a regular EXC-F.



Whereas an ordinary model comes equipped with Continental TKC 80 tires, the Six Days counterpart flaunts higher-spec rubber from Metzeler’s range. However, this sexy thing is all about cosmetics, featuring colorful decals on the bodywork, as well as Six Days logos on the handlebar and both rims.



Now, we’d say a few of EXC-F's general characteristics are also worth mentioning. It carries a fuel-injected 510cc single-cylinder mill that’s described by



Suspension duties are handled by 48 mm (1.9 inches) inverted WP XPLOR forks up front and a single WP shock absorber at the rear. Before drinking a copious cocktail of vital fluids, this rugged piece of machinery weighs in at just 234 pounds (106 kg). At the time of this article, pricing information remains a mystery, but we’ll remind you that a 2022 500 The story of FIM’s International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) began all the way back in 1913, when the first iteration took place in Carlisle, United Kingdom. Up until 1981, the competition was known as the ISDT (where the letter ‘T’ stands for ‘Trial’), but the name was then changed to better reflect the nature of this contest.For well-known reasons, 2020 marked the first year when organizers had to cancel an ISDE edition since the Second World War, but the event is finally coming back on August 30, 2021. As such, this gave KTM the perfect opportunity to reveal their new 2022 MY 500 EXC-F Six Days , and we’re totally digging it.Although the manufacturer’s standard variant is one hell of a performer in its own right, snazzy graphics and special-edition bling will always be welcome. For starters, we spot orange-anodized triple clamps and a blue saddle with orange stripes, which is said to be softer and grippier than that of a regular EXC-F.Whereas an ordinary model comes equipped with Continental TKC 80 tires, the Six Days counterpart flaunts higher-spec rubber from Metzeler’s range. However, this sexy thing is all about cosmetics, featuring colorful decals on the bodywork, as well as Six Days logos on the handlebar and both rims.Now, we’d say a few of EXC-F's general characteristics are also worth mentioning. It carries a fuel-injected 510cc single-cylinder mill that’s described by KTM as “the lightest half-liter engine out there.” The four-stroke fiend sends its force to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and an X-ring drive chain.Suspension duties are handled by 48 mm (1.9 inches) inverted WP XPLOR forks up front and a single WP shock absorber at the rear. Before drinking a copious cocktail of vital fluids, this rugged piece of machinery weighs in at just 234 pounds (106 kg). At the time of this article, pricing information remains a mystery, but we’ll remind you that a 2022 500 EXC-F is priced at $11,799.