2022 KTM 450 SMR Could Be the Next Darling of the Supermoto Scene

The Austrians are not the first nation you think of when it comes to quality-built performance vehicles, but KTM is one of those companies bringing the fight to larger manufacturers, many of them operating right across the border in Germany.
The 2022 KTM 450 SMR is attempting to do in the supermoto race bike class what the KTM X-Bow did to the lightweight race car scene. That’s to say, shake things up quite a bit.
The 450 SMR has a lot of clever engineering on tap, sporting a chromium molybdenum steel frame and a 450 CC engine jetting 63 horsepower, driven through a five-speed gearbox coming from Pankl Racing Systems. In a chassis this light and this agile, that’s bound to be a recipe for a memorable ride.
The motorcycle also uses WP Suspension that helps it "both stick and slide as the forces of physics" have their way with the Supermoto spoked tubeless wheels, sized 16.5 and 17 inches and wrapped in Bridgestone tires. Braking power comes from a setup consisting of a Brembo 4-piston radial caliper and master cylinder, backed by 310 mm and 220 mm front and rear discs.
“Supermoto is about living on the limits of adhesion. To make the most of this thrilling vibe, KTM has equipped the bike with a long list of premium quality parts,” said the bike maker in a statement.
Special for the 2022 model year is the striking two-tone black and orange paint job which is present in the KTM logo. If you see one in the wild, you’ll know for certain that this bike is a very rare bike indeed.
Expect the 450 SMR to be competitively priced with similar spec 450 CC bikes like the Husqvarna FS450 and the Honda CRF450R, and that would make it a real pain in the behind deciding between any of those three.
