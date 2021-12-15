2022 Kia Sportage UK Order Books Now Open, Starts From GBP 26,745

autoevolution
Following the European reveal from September 1st, the all-new Kia Sportage is now available to order in the United Kingdom with a varied choice of powertrains. The base specification is the Sportage 2 grade that offers a 148-hp turbo, a manual box, and FWD at 26,745 pounds sterling.
That’s $35,460 at current exchange rates, and for further reference, the technically similar Hyundai Tucson retails from £28,150 ($37,320). The 2 is available with a turbo diesel as well, and the next level up is dubbed GT-Line because Kia likes to confuse its customers for no apparent reason. This grade can be had with the aforementioned turbo and turbo diesel with or without mild-hybrid assistance. What’s more, the 48-volt mills can be connected to a dual-clutch automatic transmission in addition to the standard manual.

3 is how the third grade is called, then there’s the 4. At the very top of the range, we have the GT-Line S with three engine choices: 1.6 T-GDi 48V DCT, 1.6 T-GDi 6AT HEV, and 1.6 T-GDi 6AT PHEV. All three come exclusively with all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid is all-wheel drive only, but even so, the hybrid is predominantly offered with front-wheel drive.

Scheduled to start deliveries in the first quarter of 2022, the all-new Sportage for the United Kingdom comes with lots of standard equipment. The 2 opens the list with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights and daytime running lights, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, 8.0-inch infotainment, and silver roof rails.

The GT-Line jumps to 19-inch alloys or 18s for the hybrid, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with built-in satellite navigation, suede leather upholstery, sportier pedals, LED fog lamps and taillights, chrome skid plates, and a gloss-black radiator grille. The 3 downgrades to 18-inch wheels but sweetens the deal with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Sportage 4 rocks mild-hybrid technology as standard, a panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile phone charger, Harman Kardon premium sound system, and lots of safety and driver-assist features. Finally, the flagship GT-Line S comes exclusively with a dual-clutch or torque-converter automatic depending on the powerplant, 19-inch alloys or 18s for the hybrid, artificial leather and suede, front ventilated seats, ten- and eight-way power adjustments for the front seats, as well as a smart power tailgate.

For a limited time only, the Sportage lineup has been added to the lineup. Priced from £29,995 ($39,780) and only available with the 1.6 T-GDi, the six-speed stick shift, and FWD, this variant is pretty similar to the 3 grade although it does have a few extras: dual 12.3-inch displays, heated front and rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel, and four premium paints.
