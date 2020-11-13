2022 Kia Sportage Spyshots Show Sporty New Look at the Nurburgring

These are the first spyshots of the all-new 2022 Kia Sportage undergoing testing in Europe. The Hyundai Tucson's twin looks quite different from what we're used to, but Kia isn't known for being shy with its styling.
CUVs are some of the most popular vehicles all over the world, and the two outgoing Sportage models have performed well enough to provide a solid foundation for this 2022 model. It promises to be more technologically advanced, economical, better built and, under some conditions, sportier as well.
The 3D shape of the grille is vaguely reminiscent of the Sorento, while the crazy placement of the headlights is in line with the K5 sedan. Meanwhile, the rear appears to have wrap-around taillights, a feature we've seen on the little Sonet from India. However, for some reason, the overall shape looks the most like a Hyundai Kona, particularly the updated version.
In the crowded world of the family crossover, it's important to stand out, and most models have polarizing styling. Codenamed the NQ5, the 2022 Sportage will likely be underpinned by the same platform as the Tucson. The interior will probably have elements like the infotainment and steering wheel pulled straight out of the K5 sedan. With brushed aluminum, a D-shaped 3-spoke wheel, and tablet 10.25-inch screen, it might appear a little sportier than the Hyundai sister.
The engine choices are pretty easy to figure out, though they will be market-dependent. In America, a 2.5-liter with 187 hp will be standard, paired to an 8-speed. But because of Europe, Kia had to focus hard on the hybrid options.
Combining a 1.6-liter T-GDI and a 44 kW electric motor, the Sportage Hybrid should make about 226 hp while returning 30% better gas mileage. Kia will also offer a plug-in version, which is what we might have here. Diesels are looking relatively unlikely, as is the case with the European RAV4, CR-V, and other segment contenders. However, Kia currently still has a 1.6 CRDi in the Sportage range, and that could carry over, though it wouldn't be very popular.
