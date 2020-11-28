2022 Kia Sportage Reveals Bold Front Design in New Rendering

Kia is currently testing an all-new 2022 Sportage in Europe as well as Asia. Based on the latest spy information, a South Korean artist has created this rendering of the all-important front end of the CUV.
The Kia Sportage has seen almost constant sales growth over the years, but it's beginning to show its age and faces not only strong competition but also new challenges from the market itself. Testing for the 2022 Sportage begun right after Hyundai revealed its Tucson model. And while the two aren't supposed to be cosmetically similar, some parallels can be drawn.
It seems the Korean automaking giant is all-in on computer-generated design. With the Tucson CUV, you saw a lot of many triangular shapes down the sides, designed to play with the light. The 2022 Sportage is similar to the old model in profile but has a geometric front end instead.
This rendering video by South Korean artist AtchaCars focuses on the front end, removing the layers of camo from spyshots like ours to reveal a bold design. The Sportage sports rectangular LED lights and a new version of the Tiger Nose grille is split into two pieces and very geometric. We especially like the placement of the number plate.
Codenamed the NQ5, the 2022 Sportage will compete with some of the most popular vehicles in America, such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. There's also the ever-popular Mazda CX-5, Volkswagen Tiguan, Nissan Rogue, and Subaru Forester. The new Sportage will obviously share underpinnings with the latest Hyundai Tucson. Hopefully, both of them will ride a little better.
Powertrains will depend on the market, but the base unit in America should be a new 2.5-liter with 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. This will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while AWD will be optionally available.
Many markets will also offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions powered by a 1.6-liter turbo motor. It's looking like they will replace the diesel variants in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, as most automakers have given up on their oil-burners in the past year.
