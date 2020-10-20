2022 Kia Sportage Rendered, Also Looks Like a Lamborghini Urus

Even in the days of the early test prototypes, the all-new Hyundai Tucson looked like a fake Lamborghini Urus. Its bodywork was made up of crazy triangular shapes. Now it's time for the sister-CUV, Kia's Sportage, to receive a high-tech makeover.
The current generation is honestly quite interesting-looking, like a budget Cayenne, with its "ice cube" headlights sitting right on top of the nose. However, there's nothing more exotic in the world of SUVs than the Lamborghini Urus, which is ironically related to the Porsche model.
The Sportage has begun testing in South Korea under heavy camouflage. However, the black tarps lining every inch of the bodywork didn't stop local artist AtchaCars from giving us this interesting preview.
The digital image is crafted out of a spy photo, so it should give us a pretty accurate look at the 2022 Sportage's design. Inspiration is taken from the Optima's replacement, the new K5 sedan, which lends its soft curves to the profile. Furthermore, the front end receives a massive intake and some sharp LED lights, features that resemble the Urus.
Obvious differences between this and the outgoing model include the curving roof, door-mounted mirrors, and coupe-like rear. Codenamed NQ5, this new Sportage model should be based on the same platform as the Tucson, making it a little larger than before.
The powertrains will depend on where you live. For example, the European models are going to make heavy use of the 1.6-liter turbo, which will also be available on the hybrid model. We've seen many models in this segment dropping their diesel engines, and the Kia could do the same for the sake of its emissions.
Over in America, the standard engine for the 2022 Sportage should be the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder with direct injection delivering an estimated 190 horsepower and 182 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque. An 8-speed automatic should be standard, while AWD will be an option. We can also expect a Sportage GT with a turbocharged output in the 250-300 hp ballpark. However, that's way further down the line.
