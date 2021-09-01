2022 Kia Sportage Breaks Cover in European Specification With New PHEV Option

Autumn is here, and with it, so are more novelties for the large automotive events. September in Europe means either IAA or the Paris Motor Show and Kia has prepared a major appearance for the former, which from now on takes place in Munich.
One really cannot say the design of the 2022 Kia Sportage in Euro-spec has turned out surprising. After all, we had first seen the controversial styling way back in early June when the international version debuted the bold design and other novelties, such as the X-Line trim.
Even Old Continent customers won’t be mystified by the crossover SUV because just a few days ago Kia showcased a few CGI sketches and also revealed September 1st as the official introduction date. Meanwhile, North American fans need to be patient a little while longer, as the U.S.-spec version will arrive in due course, most likely as a 2023 model year.
Back to the European Kia Sportage, the visitors of IAA Mobility (September 7th through 12th) will have the chance to see the NQ5 fifth-generation in person. More importantly, the carmaker promises not just a nature-inspired design but also an all-new plug-in hybrid version. It will join the range for the first Sportage iteration in 28 years that’s specifically built for Europe.
Additionally, there are many technological novelties to keep Old Continent customers company. Such as the new generation ECS system (Electronic Controlled Suspension), new Terrain Mode, or the renewed ADAS suite that’s dubbed DriveWise by Kia. Inside, the curved screen includes two 12.3-inch displays, while luggage space can go up to 1,780 liters (almost 63 cu-ft.).
As for the powertrains, the Kia range is as extensive as always. The PHEV option has 265 ps (261 hp) and a 13.8 kWh battery pack but there are also HEV (230 ps/227 hp, 1.49 kWh) and mild hybrid choices to be had. The latter even comes in two flavors, with either 150 or 180 ps (148/178 hp). Diesel fans haven’t been forgotten either, with the 1.6-liter packing 115 ps (113 hp) and 136 ps (134 hp, with mHEV), respectively.
Even Old Continent customers won’t be mystified by the crossover SUV because just a few days ago Kia showcased a few CGI sketches and also revealed September 1st as the official introduction date. Meanwhile, North American fans need to be patient a little while longer, as the U.S.-spec version will arrive in due course, most likely as a 2023 model year.
Back to the European Kia Sportage, the visitors of IAA Mobility (September 7th through 12th) will have the chance to see the NQ5 fifth-generation in person. More importantly, the carmaker promises not just a nature-inspired design but also an all-new plug-in hybrid version. It will join the range for the first Sportage iteration in 28 years that’s specifically built for Europe.
Additionally, there are many technological novelties to keep Old Continent customers company. Such as the new generation ECS system (Electronic Controlled Suspension), new Terrain Mode, or the renewed ADAS suite that’s dubbed DriveWise by Kia. Inside, the curved screen includes two 12.3-inch displays, while luggage space can go up to 1,780 liters (almost 63 cu-ft.).
As for the powertrains, the Kia range is as extensive as always. The PHEV option has 265 ps (261 hp) and a 13.8 kWh battery pack but there are also HEV (230 ps/227 hp, 1.49 kWh) and mild hybrid choices to be had. The latter even comes in two flavors, with either 150 or 180 ps (148/178 hp). Diesel fans haven’t been forgotten either, with the 1.6-liter packing 115 ps (113 hp) and 136 ps (134 hp, with mHEV), respectively.