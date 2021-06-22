2022 Kia Soul Gets the New Badge and Subtle Updates, Price Now Hiked to $19,190

The South Korean automaker is on the traditional model year update spree. So far, we have seen the Seltos, Stinger (with new Scorpion special edition), as well as the popular Telluride adopt 2022MY garments. Now it’s time for the 2022 Soul crossover to join the party, of course at a higher MSRP level.
Apparently, it doesn’t matter if we’re discussing the company’s largest vehicle for the U.S. market or the sensible 2022 Soul Crossover SUV. Either way, fans of the brand need to brace for increased pricing quotations. For example, the 2021 Soul kicked off the proceeds at $17,590 for the 2.0-liter inline-four equipped, manual transmission, LX base trim ($19,090 for automatic).
But it seems that with deliveries jumping almost 20% on a year-over-year basis, Kia is confident enough to ask at least $19,190 for the same grade. Of course, one also needs to add the $1,175 destination charge to all trims to get the overall pricing picture. And the worst is that we’re again dealing with mostly a carryover design, as the base version is only getting Kia’s new branding on the hood, liftgate, and wheel center caps, as well as a larger eight-inch screen for the head unit.
On the other hand, the automaker has eliminated manual transmission availability. Also, one has to upgrade to the S ($21,490), X-Line, and GT-Line versions if more goodies are expected. Kia says the trio of grades now has standard perks such as a 10.25-inch display screen with navigation, dual automatic climate control, push-button start feature, a wireless smartphone charger, and dual USB ports.
Also new for the 2022 model year is the LX Technology Package, which includes 16-inch alloy wheels and a bundle of six advanced driver-assistance systems. The carmaker doesn’t mention any updates for the 2.0-liter EX or the 1.6-liter Turbo variants, but they also get a slight price increase to $23,490 and $27,790, respectively.
