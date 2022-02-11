2022 Kia Sorento With CGI “Shadow Line” Turns Into Charismatically Lowered SUV

Right now, it does not get any better than owning a Kia, Hyundai, or Genesis, according to J.D. Power’s 2022 vehicle dependability study. So, perhaps it’s time to start contemplating a South Korean purchase.
Tucked in between the quirky Sorento and the hulkingly popular Telluride sits Kia’s Sorento. Right now, a 2022 model year will set American customers back a little less than $30k. Seriously now, the traditional ICE-powered Sorento kicks off at an MSRP of $29,490 (excludes $1,175 destination, though) for the LX FWD.
Naturally, given its fashionable pizzazz, as Kia even goes as far as to name their SUV part of the premium category, one can also go a little higher. And even turn sustainable, with a $33,990 Sorento HEV. Still too cheap? Well, then how about a PHEV version, which has a $44,990 tag and certainly can also skip a beat above the $45k mark with higher trims. Still not bad at all, right?
Then one could also think about investing a little sum into making it stand out in the right SUV crowd. And there is no shortage of aftermarket ideas, both across the real world and the virtual realm. Case in point. Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, creates such life-like transformations they now easily fool certain people.
For example, some of his fans asked about the brand names of the aftermarket parts used on this blue Kia Sorento. One that is casually packing the artist’s “Shadow Line,” as well as a lowered suspension and a new set of wheels/tires. Only that, just like every other digital project from this CGI expert, it is all wishful thinking. Even better, this is not the first time we see him treating Kia’s Sorento to such digital transformations.
Frankly, even though some might just consider the new one a simple color change, it still bodes well for SUV aficionados. And perhaps the artist has a little passion for Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis, considering the high number of apparitions?!
