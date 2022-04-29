2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid Visits Australia, Likes It So Much That It Decides to Stay

Kia has announced the pricing and specifications for the 2022 Sorento HEV in Australia, which is the only vehicle on sale locally with gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
It uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine that develops 132 kW (180 ps / 177 hp) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque, aided by a 44 kW (60 ps / 59 hp) and 264 Nm (195 lb-ft) electric motor, mounted between the ICE and six-speed automatic transmission, and juiced up by a 1 kWh battery.
This version of the mid-size crossover has a combined 169 kW (230 ps / 227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) and returns 5.3 and 5.8 l/100 km (44.4-40.6 mpg US) on the local test cycle when ordered with FWD and AWD, respectively.
Regardless of the drivetrain, the 2022 Kia Sorento HEV is available in the GT-line specification solely. It features 19-inch alloy wheels, with a full-size spare, sunshade blinds for the second row, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch color head-up display, remote engine start, panoramic sunroof, and fast charging pad for compatible smartphones. Heated first and second-row seats, ventilated front seats with 14-way power adjustment for the driver and 10-way for the passenger, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, Bose premium audio, quilted Nappa leather, and others are standard too.
On top of these, the mid-size crossover from the Korean brand, equipped with the hybrid powertrain, benefits from a host of driver assistance gear. Things such as the blind spot monitor, parking collision avoidance assist, rear occupant alert, 360-degree camera system, and others are included as well.
The front-wheel drive version of the Sorento HEV has a recommended retail price of AU$66,750 (equal to US$47,407), and the AWD starts at AU$69,750 (US$49,537). The PHEV AWD can be had from AU$80,330 (US$57,051) in the same trim level, and for the range-topping FWD gasoline and AWD diesel versions, you are looking at a minimum of AU$62,070 (US$44,083) and AU$65,070 (US$46,213), respectively.
