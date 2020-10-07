2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Spied Testing With Production Body

Japan Whips Out One Cool Hipster Wooden E-Scooter Built with Aisin Auto Parts

It's been over a month since Jeep unveiled the Grand Wagoneer as a preview concept. And today, we have spyshots of the real deal, a prototype getting ready for its big 2022 model year debut. 10 photos SUV that not only completes the range but also competes in one of the most popular segments.



While last month's concept did look ready to go into production, they've changed many small details which probably make it easier/cheaper to manufacture. Going over the spyshots with a fine-tooth comb, we found a new lower grille that's slightly taller and flat with the bumper. The 7-bar upper grille is also normal, like that of the



The profile is completely identical save for the size of the wheels and mirrors. Meanwhile, the rear appears to be quite similar, though we can't make out any of the important trim. Like most Jeep products, the SUV will have several versions, so this could just be a normal Wagoneer. You can expect rugged and sporty interpretations of this family hauler to be introduced too.



The new Wagoneer series is set to be launched next year as a 2022 model. It will compete with some of the best 3-row SUVs, including the new Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon, or the Lincoln Navigator.



Electrification and sustainability are a big part of what makes this next-gen SUV tick. Without going into details, Jeep did say that the concept was a plug-in hybrid that offered “greater torque and immediate engine response." Most likely, this is the flagship engine designed to compete with the Lincoln and based around the 5.7-liter V8.



Sister company Ram has already electrified the 5.7-liter "eTorque" engine which we expect to also see in the Wagoneer. The highly anticipated FCA "Tornado" inline-6 may also be a good match.