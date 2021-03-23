2022 Jeep Grand Compass Three-Row SUV Rendered Based on Newest Spy Photos

2022 BMW iX3 With M Package Spied, Might Get Dual-Motor Option at Facelift

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Compass can be had with a 1.3-liter turbo and a plug-in hybrid option known as the 4xe. In the case of the Based on the latest spy photos, the long-wheelbase brother of the Compass will adopt a familiar seven-slot grille and restyled headlamps with LED daytime running lights. A sharp-looking middle grille is also worthy of note, along with a bottom grille that features the radar sensor right in the center.The profile isn’t all that different from the Compass if you ask me, but what did you expect? The same applies to Volkswagen’s Tiguan, which is sold in two lengths in Europe whereas America gets only the longer wheelbase.Jeep is a bit secretive about the rear end as well, as you can tell from the makeshift taillamps affixed to the camouflaged prototype in the photo gallery. Based on the location and design of the reflectors, it’s safe to assume that the rear bumper won’t differ too much from the 2022 model year Compass.Revealed in China back in November 2020, the facelifted crossover is rocking the most advanced Uconnect system ever offered by FCA. The 10.1-inch infotainment system is accompanied by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-phone BT connectivity. Amazon Alexa and over-the-air firmware updates are also worth noting, and they’ll be offered in the Grand Compass as well.As far as North America is concerned, Jeep will probably offer the same old 2.4-liter Tigershark engine as before. In this scenario, front-wheel-drive versions will come with a six-speed automatic transmission from Aisin while all-wheel-driven versions will feature the ZF 9HP transmission.On the other side of the Atlantic, the Compass can be had with a 1.3-liter turbo and a plug-in hybrid option known as the 4xe. In the case of the Grand Compass , the electrified powertrain would be the best choice because the instant torque of the e-driven rear axle should offset the extra weight.