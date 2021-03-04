2022 Jeep Grand Compass Seven-Seat SUV Photographed With Makeshift Taillights

Here’s an Armored Toyota Sienna Because What Soccer Mom Doesn’t Need One?

During the 2018 Capital Markets Day conference at the Balocco circuit, the Jeep brand confirmed that a mid-cycle refresh is coming to the Compass by 2022. Already presented in China last November, the facelift will also spawn a seven-seat variant that may be called Grand Compass 19 photos SUV manufacturer has also masked the D-pillars and rear-quarter windows from prying eyes, but Jeep isn’t fooling anyone.



The space behind the second row of seats and the long wheelbase are the most telling differences over the Compass, but that’s not all. Rumors suggest that front- and rear-fascia styling changes warrant a different name for the Grand Compass although this reasoning does not hold much water.



For the European market, the family-sized utility vehicle is expected with four powertrain options at the least. A 1.3-liter turbo - a.k.a. Global Small Engine and FireFly - should open the list with 130 and 150 metric horsepower. Two diesels with 1.6- and 2.0-liter displacements are on the menu as well, along with a plug-in hybrid based on the 1.3-liter powerplant.



4xe is how Jeep calls plug-in hybrids, and in the case of the Compass, 4xe stands for 190 or 240 metric horsepower. Instead of a prop shaft, the rear axle is driven by an electric motor when all-wheel drive is needed or in EV Mode. Thanks to an 11.4- kWh battery, the Compass 4xe is capable of traveling 50 kilometers (31 miles) without spewing CO2 emissions.



To be revealed in the second half of 2021 for the 2022 model year, the seven-seat version will offer a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It remains to be seen if Jeep can make a case for the Trailhawk, but nevertheless, the introduction of the Grand Compass will help the automaker's sales volume in Europe.