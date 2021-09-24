2022 Jeep Compass Goes Crazy on Trims, Prices Go Up a Bit for New Model Year

At the beginning of the month, mothership Stellantis spilled the beans on the changes it plans for pretty much all the car brands it sells, and we’ve already gotten our share of Dodge and Chrysler. On the Jeep front, things seem eerily quiet, and if it weren’t for the said Compass, we might have counted the brand out from our plans for 2022 completely.
The Compass is a moniker that joined the Jeep range rather recently, being brought onto the scene back in the days when the company was still under what was called in the 2000s DaimlerChrysler. It was envisioned as a compact crossover, the first of its kind to be made by Jeep.
Now in its second generation, born in 2018, the moniker is building on the full facelift it received last year to soldier on into 2022 with just a touch of extras, a reshuffled trim lineup, and slightly higher prices.
For the current model year, there are no less than seven variants of the Compass, starting with the $24,495 Sport, and ending with the fancy, $31,640 Trailhawk. Only six trims will survive into the new model year, and some will be completely replacing what’s on the table now.
First off, Jepp will no longer offer in 2022 the Compass Freedom, Altitude, and 80th Anniversary. That means we’re saying goodbye to these three trims that were smack down in the middle of the pack, price-wise.
The $28,090 Altitude is dropped from the lineup next year, and a new High Altitude trim joins the list. It doesn’t really take the former’s place, as the High-Altitude is now the new top-of-the-range model, slotted above the Trailhawk and selling for $34,235. For that, it comes with body-color painted front and rear lower fascias, painted side flares, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, and 19-inch painted Granite Crystal aluminum wheels.
Last, but not least, the 80th Anniversary is out the door as well, but nothing else takes its place, at least for now.
As for the trim levels that survived, all get a bit more expensive. The Sport will retail from $25,240, the Latitude goes for $26,770 (up from $26,670), and the Trailhawk’s price tag now reads $34,235, as opposed to $31,640.
Depending on the trim level and options chosen, one gets on the infotainment side of things a new 10.1-inch digital infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster (optional), and of course the Uconnect 5 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Engine-wise, the range’s star remains the 2.4-liter Tigershark that can be paired to one of two transmissions, a nine-speed automatic (on 4x4 models) and a six-speed automatic (on 4x2).
You can already find all the details on the new 2022 Compass on the Jeep configurator, and you can already place orders for the revised models.
