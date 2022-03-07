2022 Jeep Cherokee Gets Way Too Expensive, Base Trim Level Costs $5,860 More Than Before

Jeep appears to be shooting itself in the foot with the 2022 model year Cherokee for the U.S. market, which consists of no fewer than four trim levels compared to nine grades for the 2021 model year. Trimming down the lineup also comes with a serious price increase for the base trim level.
The X is currently listed by the configurator at $33,995 before destination charge, which is $5,860 more compared to the now-discontinued Latitude. But on the upside, you do get a few more goodies completely as standard.
Listed with late availability, the X “pairs rugged off-road Jeep brand styling cues with a distinguishable on-road front fascia and new graphics for a unique exterior appearance.” This fellow also comes with upgraded cloth and vinyl seats, unique seat inserts, a one-inch lifted suspension, and the 3.2-liter Pentastar naturally-aspirated V6 with VTT and ESS technologies.
Offered with standard all-wheel drive, the X further sweetens the deal with a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), a 36-month limited warranty, six-speaker audio, LED exterior lights, an interior cargo volume of 25.8 cubic feet (731 liters), and a 15.8-gallon fuel tank. The free-breathing powerplant is rated at 271 horsepower and 239 pound-feet (324 Nm) of torque while a nine-speed automatic is tasked with swapping cogs.
Next up, we have the Latitude Lux that also costs $33,995 for the front-driven variant or $35,495 with all-wheel drive. Compared to 2021, the 2022 model boasts a power liftgate, 7.0-inch TFT display, dual-zone automatic temperature control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, universal garage door opener, as well as a 115-volt power outlet. Just like the X, this configuration also boasts the Uconnect 4C infotainment system.
An 8.4-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM are standard across the range.
For $695 extra, the Latitude Lux can be spruced up with a direct-injected turbo four-cylinder mill that cranks out 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. Fuel economy for this lump is rated at up to 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) compared to 29 miles per gallon (8.1 liters per 100 kilometers) for the Pentastar V6 mentioned beforehand.
The rest of the Cherokee lineup consists of the 4x4-only Trailhawk off-road trim and the premium-oriented Limited that also features standard AWD.
The exterior color palette consists of eight options: Billet Silver, Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Slate Blue, Sting-Gray, and Velvet Red. And finally, 2022 Jeep Cherokee customers have two color options for the cabin, as in Black or Black with Ski Gray.
