2022 Ioniq 5 Drags Model Y and I-Pace, Tesla Remains EV King Even on a Rainy Day

A lot of new EV models are scheduled to arrive on the market soon but that does not mean the older, established stars will go down into the gentle rain without a fight. Even on a windy day...
Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another well-thought drag and roll encounter, this time around between three feisty EV heroes who mostly share the same characteristics: dual-motor powertrains, all-wheel drive, and their respective long-range battery setups.
Naturally, the drag and roll skirmishes do not take place on a public road but rather in a windy location somewhere in Canada (a little airport strip, by the looks of it) and the latest feature was uploaded on April 21st, 2022. Now, let us meet Sam’s contenders: a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla’s ubiquitous Model Y, and the premium Jaguar I-Pace.
Well, everyone has already heard about the Tesla crossover SUV packing 346 hp and a gross weight of 4,416lbs/2,004 kg. Everyone will also soon hear about the Ioniq 5 new kid on the battery EV block with 320 hp and 4,462 lbs./2,024 kg, but not everyone remembers the existence of Jaguar’s I-Pace (394 hp and a huge 4,954 lbs./2,248 kg), as per the fan comments!
Based on the channel’s specifications, which kick off after the intro and the hilarious (1:20) exhaust sound Check (!) at the 3:45 mark, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 appears to be the underdog and Sam does not want to underestimate it by calling it the loser even before the races start. Alas, we all see that Hyundai will have to come up with the Ioniq 5 N to stand a proper chance, and both the drag (6:51 mark) and roll (8:20 mark) races have just two feisty contenders: Model Y and I-Pace.
Now, it is going to be remarkably interesting, nevertheless, as the first moments after the launches seem to completely favor Jaguar’s I-Pace crossover. But the sporty feline spirit is amazingly quickly drenched in a world of Tesla sorrow as the crimson Model Y flies past the British EV with excellence, on both accounts!
