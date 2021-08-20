2022 Infiniti QX80 Debuts in New York, Posh SUV Setting Includes Art Installation

Infiniti has decided to honor its expanding range of crossovers and SUVs in the most artistic way possible. So, a special “display of design and art that captures the brand's essence” was presented at the Oculus Transportation Station in New York City.
Created by well-known New York-based sculptor and artist Daniel Wurtzel, the art installation is called Sine Wave. According to the author, “sculpture is more like poetry than it is like a novel. More like a picture than a movie. You only have a few words to say exactly what you mean to say. So, it needs to be succinct, and it needs to be on target.” Thus, let us be concise.
Basically, the dynamic art installation served as a visual catwalk for the latest introductions from Infiniti, such as the all-new, three-row 2022 Infiniti QX60. More importantly, the premium Japanese automaker tucked away another important premiere among the utility-vehicle lineup display. Namely, the refreshed 2022 Infiniti QX80.
It has “been significantly enhanced” for the new model year with the introduction of a larger Infiniti InTouch infotainment system display. Standard on all trims, the high-definition widescreen has grown to 12.3 inches and includes features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, as well as navigation (with lane guidance) or InTouch Services.
Other noteworthy standard features range from leather-clad seats for all three rows to second-row captain's chairs, a Bose sound system, or Intelligent Cruise Control, and an all-new wireless smartphone charger feature. Technical specifications remain unchanged, though, for the new model year.
So, the 2022 Infiniti QX80 is available with standard RWD and optional all-wheel drive, a seven-speed automatic as the unique transmission, and just one V8 engine. The 5.6-liter continues to churn out exactly 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) of torque, enabling the SUV to remain “as capable and comfortable as ever.”
