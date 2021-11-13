2022 IMSA Racing Series Reaches Deal With NBC Sports for 14 Races



NBC Sports’ coverage of IMSA has contributed substantially to our success over the last three seasons with record viewership, and we expect our partnership will include further growth next year and well into the future.”



While the two have worked together in the past, having been connected since 2018. Still, this is by far the most coverage the sport has seen and the most prominent on the network thus far.



"We’re thrilled to showcase the incredible racing of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022 and kick things off with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona... with more coverage than ever before on the NBC broadcast network, the inaugural season of IMSA on USA Network, and comprehensive live coverage on Peacock, IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action,” said Michael Perman, vice president of programming, NBC Sports.



Expect to watch events between all NBC Sports networks including USA Network. NBC itself will feature 12 hours of that content on their main network. All events will also be live-streamed on Peacock. Races to look forward to include the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans. We can't wait to tune in on even more white-knuckle road racing.







Over the past few years we've watched shows like Formula 1: Drive to Survive capture more attention for road racing than ever before in the USA. Now, the folks at IMSA or the International Motor Sports Association want some of the action.To accomplish that, they'll have NBC Sports cover 14 races during 2022 totaling more than 80 hours of content. That starts with the 60th Rolex 24 Hour race at Daytona Raceway on January 29th and 30th.Quite understandably, the folks at IMSA are excited about the additional national coverage. John Doonan, IMSA President said, "IMSA continues to gather momentum, with new race cars and expanded manufacturer participation coming into the series over the next couple of years...