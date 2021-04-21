2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Looks Huge While Charging a Tesla Model 3 Sedan

4 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Detailed Up Close and Personal on Video

Filmed by South Korean automotive vlogger Ultra Beanie at a Hyundai press event, the Ioniq 5 in the following video also boasts vehicle-to-load charging. V2L can supply up to 3.6from a port located under the second-row seats or from the charging port on the right rear quarter panel.Ultra Beanie further demonstrates the key fob-controlled Remote Smart Parking Assist, a feature that allows the owner to pull the Ioniq 5 in and out of a parking spot while outside of the vehicle. The Sonata has RSPA as standard as long as you go for the Limited that starts at $33,950.Based on the E-GMP platform and twinned with the Kia EV6 crossover, the Ioniq 5 is a crossover as well despite the hatchback-esque proportions. Revealed in February 2021 for the 2022 model year, the forward-looking electric vehicle features a 3,000-millimeter (118.1-inch) wheelbase, which is 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) longer than a Palisade three-row crossover.The base powertrain consists of a single-motor layout, rear-wheel drive, 170 metric horsepower, as well as a 58-battery. When paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, the output increases to 218 horsepower. At the very top of the lineup, the dual-motor layout promises up to 306 horsepower, 605 Nm (446 pound-feet) of torque, and 100 kph (62 miles per hour) in 5.2 seconds.Greatly inspired by the first-ever production car from Hyundai, the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed Pony of 1975, this quirky-looking fellow “accommodates lifestyles without limits” according to chief marketing officer Thomas Schemera. "It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies."