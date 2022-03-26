2022 Hyundai Grand Creta Three-Row Crossover Launched in South Africa

Redesigned from the ground up in 2019, the Creta received a three-row sibling in 2021 under the Alcazar nameplate. Over in South Africa, the seven-seat compact utility vehicle has launched as the Grand Creta.
Based on the Hyundai-Kia K2 platform that also underpins the Venue and Seltos, this fellow is listed from 449,900 rands. At current exchange rates, that sum converts to $30,870 before taxes and options. What do you get for this bundle of cash? Well, the list starts with a free-breathing powerplant.
It’s the very same 2.0-liter MPi four-cylinder engine found in the Alcazar for the Indian market. With 156 horsepower and 140 pound-feet (191 Nm) on tap, it’s nothing to write home about. Hyundai further sweetens the deal with an optional 1.5-liter turbo diesel that cranks out 113 ponies and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) much earlier in the rev range. Transmission choices begin with a six-speed manual and top with a torque-converter auto.
Two grades are offered at launch, starting with the Executive that comes with Qi wireless phone charging and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Standard features also include a rearview camera, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels. Elite is how the better-equipped variant is dubbed, which rocks 18-inch wheels.
The higher trim level also improves in terms of technology with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. In terms of convenience, the highlights are a pair of fold-down trays for the second-row occupants and push-button start.
From a technical standpoint, Hyundai did cut some corners. For example, you can’t specify all-wheel drive. Customers also have to settle for a coupled torsion beam axle out back. On the other hand, even the Nissan Leaf is rocking a torsion beam rather than an independent rear suspension.
Finally, let’s talk practicality. 200 millimeters longer than the Creta, the Grand Creta also sports a 150-mm longer wheelbase. Up to 1,670 liters (59 cubic feet) are available with the second- and third-row seats folded. With all seats in use, make that 180 liters (6.3 cubic feet) behind the third row.
