2022 Honda Civic Type R Rumored With Hybrid AWD, 400 Horsepower

Codenamed FK8, the current generation of the Civic Type R is a no-nonsense hot hatchback with a limited-slip differential up front and the most powerful 2.0-liter turbo that Honda has ever offered in a production car. However, a wild rumor from Japan suggests that e-AWD is on the menu for the 2022 redesign 28 photos



On an ending note, a report from June 2017 needs to be highlighted for a better understanding of what’s next for the Japanese interloper. Chief engineer Best Car makes a case for torque vectoring thanks to two electric motors driving the rear wheels, yet the motoring publication doesn’t offer a viable source for this information. On the other hand, Honda may very well adapt the front-mounted electric motors of the NSX to suit the Civic Type R.This scenario, however, poses another problem. Or should I say problems? For starters, the engineers would have to integrate a lithium-ion battery somewhere in the chassis, most likely into the floor of the car. Batteries, as you may know, add weight and unnecessary complexity to the menu.Secondly, remember the cancellation of the Focus RS “The increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles” were too much for the Blue Oval. That’s a bit of a bummer, more so if you remember that the next-gen model may have had an off-the-shelf electrified rear axle from GKN.Turning our attention back to Best Car, the report continues with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and a combined output of 400 PS including the e-motors out back. That’s 395 horsepower over in the UK and United States, which is a little off the best-in-segment mark of the Mercedes-A 45 S 4Matic+. The 45 series relies on a big turbo, not e-motors.As tempting as the rumor may be, Honda isn’t likely to go down this route. The Japanese automaker is already struggling to sell the NSX, and a more expensive Civic Type R would defeat the purpose of a hot hatch.On an ending note, a report from June 2017 needs to be highlighted for a better understanding of what’s next for the Japanese interloper. Chief engineer Hideki Matsumoto told Automotive News that more variants of the FK8 are in the pipeline, and all-wheel-drive is something they're also looking into. If the Civic Type R does get the rear axle of the previous Focus RS, then it would compete directly against the Volkswagen Golf R and Subaru WRX.