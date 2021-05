2022 Honda Civic Leaked Pricing List: LX Sedan Costs $21,700

Adaptive Cruise Control

Published by our friends at the Civic XI forums, the price list reveals that LX Sedan customers are treated to a 2.0-liter engine. Rated at 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm) of torque, the free-breathing mill is paired to a continuously variable transmission that drives the front axle.Even in this configuration, the four-door sedan offers great value for money thanks to a bucketload of standard features and comfort creatures. Highlights include the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, andwith Low-Speed Follow function.Honda Sensing is standard as well, along with plastic-covered steel wheels. Customers who really want 18-inch alloys will have to level up to the Sport, which retails from $23,100 before destination charge. This configuration includes smart entry, remote start, fabric/PU upholstery, eight speakers, leather for the rim of the steering wheel and shifter boot, paddle shifters (which are pointless in a), sporty pedals, and a chromed exhaust tip.Two more trim levels are offered, and both feature the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo with 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque on tap. EX and Touring are how they’re called, and they cost $24,700 and $28,300, respectively. The EX sweetens the deal over the Sport with a moonroof, blind-spot intervention, heated front seats and side mirrors, dual-zone air con, 60/40 rear seats, and a center armrest for the rear occupants.Finally, the Civic Touring is flexing all the bells and whistles that you can imagine in a compact sedan from a non-luxury brand. Leather, LED fog lamps, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic emergency braking, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigate, as well as wireless CarPlay and Auto are the most noteworthy features.According to the tipster who shared the pricing information on the Civic XI forums , the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan goes on sale on June 16th.