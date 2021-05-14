Roscosmos Will Shoot First Movie in Space, Not Tom Cruise

2022 Honda Civic Leaked Pricing List: LX Sedan Costs $21,700

According to the tipster who shared the pricing information on the Published by our friends at the Civic XI forums, the price list reveals that LX Sedan customers are treated to a 2.0-liter engine. Rated at 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm) of torque, the free-breathing mill is paired to a continuously variable transmission that drives the front axle.Even in this configuration, the four-door sedan offers great value for money thanks to a bucketload of standard features and comfort creatures. Highlights include the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, andwith Low-Speed Follow function.Honda Sensing is standard as well, along with plastic-covered steel wheels. Customers who really want 18-inch alloys will have to level up to the Sport, which retails from $23,100 before destination charge. This configuration includes smart entry, remote start, fabric/PU upholstery, eight speakers, leather for the rim of the steering wheel and shifter boot, paddle shifters (which are pointless in a), sporty pedals, and a chromed exhaust tip.Two more trim levels are offered, and both feature the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo with 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque on tap. EX and Touring are how they’re called, and they cost $24,700 and $28,300, respectively. The EX sweetens the deal over the Sport with a moonroof, blind-spot intervention, heated front seats and side mirrors, dual-zone air con, 60/40 rear seats, and a center armrest for the rear occupants.Finally, the Civic Touring is flexing all the bells and whistles that you can imagine in a compact sedan from a non-luxury brand. Leather, LED fog lamps, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic emergency braking, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigate, as well as wireless CarPlay and Auto are the most noteworthy features.According to the tipster who shared the pricing information on the Civic XI forums , the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan goes on sale on June 16th.