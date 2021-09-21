The Story of the Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow, America's First Futuristic Concept Car

5 Custom Honda CB125S Has an Endurance Racer Attitude, Loves Its New Outfit

4 Ludacris’ Eternal Love for His Acura Legend “Till the Wheels Fall Off”

2 Honda to Sell 70,000 Prologue EVs in the First Year, Cali, Texas and Florida Main Targets

1 650-HP Ford Bronco vs. 40-HP Honda Grom Drag Race Is Crazy On Every Level

More on this:

2022 Honda BR-V for Indonesia Offers Three-Row Seating

Unveiled three years ago, the second-generation Amaze sedan welcomes the BR-V compact utility vehicle. Although it’s positioned below the HR-V in Honda’s lineup, the newcomer offers three rows of seats at a squeeze. 8 photos MPV -like predecessor, the second generation blends the latest design language of the Japanese automaker with plenty of convenience.



The first- and second-row seats feature armrests, all three rows flaunt power outlets, infotainment comes in the guise of a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, and the driver is treated to a 4.2-inch TFT display flanked by two gauges for the speedometer and tachometer. The latter integrates a small display for the gear indicator that looks outdated. But still, cost-cutting measures are the norm for any brand that operates in a cost-driven market like Indonesia.



Eight water bottle cubbies, an illuminated vanity mirror for the front passenger’s sun visor, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and various Honda Sensing driver-assisting features also have to be highlighted. As opposed to the 1.2-liter engine in the Amaze, the BR-V levels up to a 1.5-liter engine with i-VTEC variable timing and lift. The four-pot motor develops 89 kilowatts and 145 Nm of torque, which translates to 119 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. Only FWD is available at launch as per the Japanese automaker, along with a continuously variable transmission.



It’s rather curious that Honda, the company that’s



Honda failed to mention the starting price of the BR-V, which is expected to cost more than the



The “Bold Runabout Vehicle” takes many influences from the N7X concept revealed four months ago in the Republic of Indonesia. The front-end styling, greenhouse, and rear-end cues are pretty much identical, along with the L-shaped lighting signature of the daytime running lights. A huge departure from the-like predecessor, the second generation blends the latest design language of the Japanese automaker with plenty of convenience.The first- and second-row seats feature armrests, all three rows flaunt power outlets, infotainment comes in the guise of a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, and the driver is treated to a 4.2-inch TFT display flanked by two gauges for the speedometer and tachometer. The latter integrates a small display for the gear indicator that looks outdated. But still, cost-cutting measures are the norm for any brand that operates in a cost-driven market like Indonesia.Eight water bottle cubbies, an illuminated vanity mirror for the front passenger’s sun visor, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and various Honda Sensing driver-assisting features also have to be highlighted. As opposed to the 1.2-liter engine in the Amaze, the BR-V levels up to a 1.5-liter engine with i-VTEC variable timing and lift. The four-pot motor develops 89 kilowatts and 145 Nm of torque, which translates to 119 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. Onlyis available at launch as per the Japanese automaker, along with a continuously variable transmission.It’s rather curious that Honda, the company that’s leaving Formula 1 this year to cut back on carbon emissions by means of electrification, doesn’t offer a hybrid option. But nevertheless, remember that many Asian markets don’t have the strict emission regulations of the U.S. and European Union.Honda failed to mention the starting price of the BR-V, which is expected to cost more than the first generation . The 2021 model starts at 239,500,000 rupiah, a sum that converts to $18,825 at current exchange rates.