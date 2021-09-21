2022 Honda BR-V for Indonesia Offers Three-Row Seating

Unveiled three years ago, the second-generation Amaze sedan welcomes the BR-V compact utility vehicle. Although it’s positioned below the HR-V in Honda’s lineup, the newcomer offers three rows of seats at a squeeze.
The “Bold Runabout Vehicle” takes many influences from the N7X concept revealed four months ago in the Republic of Indonesia. The front-end styling, greenhouse, and rear-end cues are pretty much identical, along with the L-shaped lighting signature of the daytime running lights. A huge departure from the MPV-like predecessor, the second generation blends the latest design language of the Japanese automaker with plenty of convenience.
The first- and second-row seats feature armrests, all three rows flaunt power outlets, infotainment comes in the guise of a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, and the driver is treated to a 4.2-inch TFT display flanked by two gauges for the speedometer and tachometer. The latter integrates a small display for the gear indicator that looks outdated. But still, cost-cutting measures are the norm for any brand that operates in a cost-driven market like Indonesia.
Eight water bottle cubbies, an illuminated vanity mirror for the front passenger’s sun visor, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and various Honda Sensing driver-assisting features also have to be highlighted. As opposed to the 1.2-liter engine in the Amaze, the BR-V levels up to a 1.5-liter engine with i-VTEC variable timing and lift. The four-pot motor develops 89 kilowatts and 145 Nm of torque, which translates to 119 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. Only FWD is available at launch as per the Japanese automaker, along with a continuously variable transmission.
It’s rather curious that Honda, the company that’s leaving Formula 1 this year to cut back on carbon emissions by means of electrification, doesn’t offer a hybrid option. But nevertheless, remember that many Asian markets don’t have the strict emission regulations of the U.S. and European Union.
Honda failed to mention the starting price of the BR-V, which is expected to cost more than the first generation. The 2021 model starts at 239,500,000 rupiah, a sum that converts to $18,825 at current exchange rates.
