2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster Steps Into the Light With Revolution Max 975T Engine

At the core of this entirely new machine sits a version of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine called 975T. The number stands for the powerplant’s displacement and is accompanied by two others: 90 for horsepower and 95 Nm for torque. The thing is not mounted inside a traditional hoop-style frame, but acts as a stressed member, helping reduce weight and adding to the stiffness of the chassis.The motorcycle comes with three riding modes, namely Road, Sport and Rain, taking the rider from less-aggressive throttle response and less mid-range engine power for Road and Rain to the bike’s full potential when it comes to Sport.Designs-wise, the Nightster is supposed to be all-new. It rides on Satin Black wheels, and features exposed rear shock absorbers, a Sportster walnut fuel tank, and chopped fenders. LED lights, a round 4.0-inch-diameter analog speedometer, and a multi-function LCD display on the handlebar riser complete the look of the Nightster.Harley will offer the new Sportster starting this month, with pricing kicking off at $13,499. Visually, the bike can be had in Vivid Black, Gunship Grey, and Redline Red. A whole range of Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories has also been created for the model.“The Nightster is an instrument of expression and exploration, underpinned by performance,” said in a statement Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “By building on the 65-year Sportster legacy, the Nightster provides a canvas for creativity and personalization, offering the ultimate platform for customization and expression for new and existing riders.”