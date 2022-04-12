2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster Steps Into the Light With Revolution Max 975T Engine

Just as promised for a while now, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the veils off a new entry in the Sportster family of motorcycles, with the reveal today of the 2022 Nightster. We’re promised “a leap forward in performance and design,” but at the same time “an accessible entry point to motorcycling and the brand.”
At the core of this entirely new machine sits a version of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine called 975T. The number stands for the powerplant’s displacement and is accompanied by two others: 90 for horsepower and 95 Nm for torque. The thing is not mounted inside a traditional hoop-style frame, but acts as a stressed member, helping reduce weight and adding to the stiffness of the chassis.
The motorcycle comes with three riding modes, namely Road, Sport and Rain, taking the rider from less-aggressive throttle response and less mid-range engine power for Road and Rain to the bike’s full potential when it comes to Sport.
Designs-wise, the Nightster is supposed to be all-new. It rides on Satin Black wheels, and features exposed rear shock absorbers, a Sportster walnut fuel tank, and chopped fenders. LED lights, a round 4.0-inch-diameter analog speedometer, and a multi-function LCD display on the handlebar riser complete the look of the Nightster.
Harley will offer the new Sportster starting this month, with pricing kicking off at $13,499. Visually, the bike can be had in Vivid Black, Gunship Grey, and Redline Red. A whole range of Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories has also been created for the model.
“The Nightster is an instrument of expression and exploration, underpinned by performance,” said in a statement Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “By building on the 65-year Sportster legacy, the Nightster provides a canvas for creativity and personalization, offering the ultimate platform for customization and expression for new and existing riders.”
