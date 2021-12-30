2022 GMC Canyon Gains $2,295 Denali Black Edition Package

Most likely the final year of the current-generation Canyon, the 2022 model doesn’t feature too many changes from the outgoing truck. The most noteworthy addition is the Denali Black Edition Package that comes with 20-inch wheels, assist steps, and exhaust tip finished in black.
For some reason or another, GMC has renamed the High Elevation Package to Elevation Premium Package. By mentioning premium, GMC appears to try differentiating the Canyon better than its Chevrolet Colorado sibling.
Priced from $26,800 excluding taxes, the mid-size pickup is listed by the online configurator with limited availability for the 2.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine. Considering that most customers prefer the 3.6-liter gasoline V6 or the 2.8-liter Duramax four-cylinder turbo diesel, I can’t say that I’m surprised. As ever, the General Motors-owned subsidiary offers two cab options (extended and crew) and two bed lengths (short and long).
It’s also worth highlighting the 2021 model year GMC Canyon Denali comes standard with Qi wireless charging for your phone whereas the 2022 model year offers it as an option. The final change involves the spare wheel for the AT4 trim level, which is now available with a gloss-black finish.
Depending on the configuration, the Canyon flaunts 7.0- or 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment systems with available satellite navigation. Due to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the built-in system is a little bit obsolete. 4G LTE data plus a Wi-Fi hotspot also have to be mentioned, along with a one-month trial worth three gigabytes of Internet data.
Elevation and AT4 trim levels come with the Rear Vision Camera while the Denali flaunts the HD Rear Vision Camera. The Driver Alert Package that includes Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning also happens to be standard on the Denali and optional on the Elevation and AT4.
As far as truck stuff is concerned, payload capacity is 1,570 pounds (712 kilograms) for the 3.6-liter crew cab. Those who are more interested in towing should pick the crew cab short box with the 2.8-liter Duramax turbo diesel to enjoy 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms) of trailering capacity.
