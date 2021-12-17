2022 Formula 1 Mule Cars Take to the Track in Abu Dhabi, Testing New 18” Wheels

F1 post-season testing has already gotten underway in Abu Dhabi, with teams already eager to try out 2022 tech using both 2021 cars as well as mule cars, which feature a new suspension design and brake ducts, to accommodate the larger 18-inch wheels.
Wheel covers will also make their return to Formula 1 next year, with McLaren having already tested the new design, with LED technology on top, no less. By adding a deflector over the wheels, F1’s governing body intends to reduce the wake produced by the wheels as they rotate. It’s very important for teams to work out all the kinks now, so that come next year, the new wheels are bulletproof, metaphorically speaking.
“The first version of the rim cover was very close to the rim, and we had two problems. One was for the mechanics in the pit stops, because they need to put their fingers in and take the tires off, and with the wheel cover it was not possible, so they had to modify it,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola during a recent interview with Autosport.
“The second was we couldn’t add the balanced weight on the outside. That’s why if you see the latest version of the wheel cover, there is a shape that is covering the rim, but then you have a step closer to the rim that is useful for the mechanics to take the tire and for us to balance the weight,” he added.
As for having LEDs, that’s just an idea for now, but just think of all the marketing purposes – you could display any message you want on the wheels. If we had to bet on it, we’d say it’s just a matter of time before it happens. Maybe not next year, but teams rarely, if ever, pass up chances to earn more sponsorship money.
In terms of visuals, seeing these 18-inch wheels on 2021 and older F1 cars (most teams brought mules built using 2020 and even 2019 aero designs) is quite interesting. The cars look more futuristic, so to speak, with the larger wheels, although perhaps slightly less planted than before.
What’s exciting is that in roughly two months, teams will begin unveiling their actual 2022 cars, which usually happens in mid-February / early March of each year.
