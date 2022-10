2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Coverage

After two years of absence, the legendary Suzuka track is back on the Formula 1 calendar. And what a comeback because Max Verstappen took the pole position by only 0.010 seconds from title rival Charles Leclerc and 0.057 seconds from Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez lines up next to Sainz, while Esteban Ocon completes the top five.Still was not as simple because Verstappen was involved in an incident with Lando Norris. Max darted left at the exit of 130R on a slow lap, forcing Norris to go on the grass in order to avoid a massive crash.Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is on P6, with George Russell is on P8. The Silver Arrows are split only by the other Alpine car of Fernando Alonso. Sebastian Vettel made it through to Q3 for the first time since June's Azerbaijan Grand Prix en route to ninth on the grid, with McLaren's Norris completing the top 10.Besides the on-track results, we have some moves on the driver markets. From 2023, Nyck de Vries will replace Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, while Pierre Gasly will move to Alpine.