2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix Live Coverage

Still was not as simple because Verstappen was involved in an incident with Lando Norris. Max darted left at the exit of 130R on a slow lap, forcing Norris to go on the grass in order to avoid a massive crash.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is on P6, with George Russell is on P8. The Silver Arrows are split only by the other Alpine car of Fernando Alonso.
Sebastian Vettel made it through to Q3 for the first time since June's Azerbaijan Grand Prix en route to ninth on the grid, with McLaren's Norris completing the top 10.
Besides the on-track results, we have some moves on the driver markets. From 2023, Nyck de Vries will replace Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, while Pierre Gasly will move to Alpine.
05:15 UTC In ten minutes the rain should be less intense.
05:13 UTC Meanwhile, Ocon is up to P4 ahead of Hamilton, with Alonso in sixth and Russell seventh. Ricciardo had a brilliant start to run eighth, ahead of Tsunoda and Schumacher.
05:12 UTC Verstappen will pull back into the pits in P1, ahead of Leclerc and Perez.
05:12 UTC Red flag is out because of the rain intensifying.
05:10 UTC Zhou spun by himself in front of a Williams, Gasly has already been back to the pits for the full wets
05:10 UTC Carlos Sainz lost the car and is out!
05:08 UTC Vettel spun after putting a wheel on the white line and then over correcting and touching Alonso, ending up in the gravel at Turn 1.
05:08 UTC And we have Safety Car!!!
05:07 UTC Verstappen brakes later than Leclerc into the first corner and he keeps his lead.
05:07 UTC Leclerc is alongside Verstappen who gets another sluggish start.
05:07 UTC Lights out!
05:01 UTC Everyone is on intermediate tires.
05:00 UTC The drivers are being told that it is going to be a standing start.
doing our best to keep dry ???? pic.twitter.com/Hx6Q2ynxmk— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) October 9, 2022
04:59 UTC Suzuka and rain. What could possibly be better?
04:58 UTC Risk of rain for today's race is 100%.