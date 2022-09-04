autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 
2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage
Max Verstappen will start from pole today at the 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, and he has all the chances to take the win on his home ground.

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage

Home > News > Coverstory
4 Sep 2022, 12:51 UTC ·
2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage2022 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage
A week ago, the defending world champion destroyed everyone on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps track, winning after starting from P14.

Now, he will start from P1 after outclassing his main title rival Charles Leclerc by only 21-hundredths of a second. Third place Carlos Sainz was 92-hundredths behind the championship leader in the other Ferrari car.

The two Silver Arrows are in P4 (Lewis Hamilton) and P6 (George Russell), while Sergio Perez in the number 11 Red Bull completes the top five. Mick Schumacher did a great job on Saturday, placing his Haas in eighth place, just behind Lando Norris. Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll completed the top ten.

With the two Ferrari's right behind Max and a balanced raw pace between the two cars, we should be in for an exciting race.
Updating...

13:12 UTC  Lewis Hamilton is closing a lot on Carlos Sainz and he will prepare an attack for third place.

13:11 UTC  Behind Mick Schumacher (P10), a train of cars has formed down to Vettel, who is in P17.

13:10 UTC  From the replay of the start we could see that Hamilton indeed had a contact with Sainz's sidepod. They are very lucky to still be in the race without any damage.

13:08 UTC  Russell has picked off Norris for P6 into Turn 1 using DRS.

13:06 UTC  Magnussen has radioed to say his car is okay and he continues.

13:06 UTC 

13:06 UTC  Verstappen is pulling away from Leclerc and after two laps he has a second over the Ferrari driver.

13:05 UTC  Magnussen went off the track and had a little contact with the wall. However, he is back on track.

13:04 UTC  A lot of fights in that middle pack. Meanwhile, Norris overtakes Russell for P6.

13:03 UTC  A little bit of contact between Hamilton and Sainz, but nothing to worry about.

13:03 UTC  And we are off. Verstappen won the duel against the two Ferrari cars.

13:02 UTC  The sky has some clouds, but no rain expected.

13:02 UTC 

13:02 UTC  The cars are taking their positions on the grid.

13:01 UTC  We are in the formation lap, seconds away from the race start.

13:01 UTC  Verstappen will use fresh soft tires, while Leclerc and Sainz have used soft tires. Meanwhile, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Schumacher, Albon and Magnussen are the ones who have opted for medium tires.

12:53 UTC  A huge number of fans all dressed up in orange are present to support hometown hero Max Verstappen.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
racing live coverage Formula 1 F1 motorsport racing
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories