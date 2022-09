2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage

A week ago, the defending world champion destroyed everyone on the legendary Spa -Francorchamps track, winning after starting from P14.Now, he will start from P1 after outclassing his main title rival Charles Leclerc by only 21-hundredths of a second. Third place Carlos Sainz was 92-hundredths behind the championship leader in the other Ferrari car.The two Silver Arrows are in P4 ( Lewis Hamilton ) and P6 (George Russell), while Sergio Perez in the number 11 Red Bull completes the top five. Mick Schumacher did a great job on Saturday, placing his Haas in eighth place, just behind Lando Norris. Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll completed the top ten.With the two Ferrari's right behind Max and a balanced raw pace between the two cars, we should be in for an exciting race.