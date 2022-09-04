2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Live Coverage

Now, he will start from P1 after outclassing his main title rival Charles Leclerc by only 21-hundredths of a second. Third place Carlos Sainz was 92-hundredths behind the championship leader in the other Ferrari car.
The two Silver Arrows are in P4 (Lewis Hamilton) and P6 (George Russell), while Sergio Perez in the number 11 Red Bull completes the top five. Mick Schumacher did a great job on Saturday, placing his Haas in eighth place, just behind Lando Norris. Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll completed the top ten.
With the two Ferrari's right behind Max and a balanced raw pace between the two cars, we should be in for an exciting race.
13:12 UTC Lewis Hamilton is closing a lot on Carlos Sainz and he will prepare an attack for third place.
13:11 UTC Behind Mick Schumacher (P10), a train of cars has formed down to Vettel, who is in P17.
13:10 UTC From the replay of the start we could see that Hamilton indeed had a contact with Sainz's sidepod. They are very lucky to still be in the race without any damage.
13:08 UTC Russell has picked off Norris for P6 into Turn 1 using DRS.
13:06 UTC Magnussen has radioed to say his car is okay and he continues.
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2022
??????????
LIGHTS OUT AT ZANDVOORT!!!
LIGHTS OUT AT ZANDVOORT!!!

Verstappen makes a great start and leads! #DutchGP #F1
13:06 UTC Verstappen is pulling away from Leclerc and after two laps he has a second over the Ferrari driver.
13:05 UTC Magnussen went off the track and had a little contact with the wall. However, he is back on track.
13:04 UTC A lot of fights in that middle pack. Meanwhile, Norris overtakes Russell for P6.
13:03 UTC A little bit of contact between Hamilton and Sainz, but nothing to worry about.
13:03 UTC And we are off. Verstappen won the duel against the two Ferrari cars.
13:02 UTC The sky has some clouds, but no rain expected.
13:02 UTC
Time to go racing, folks! ????#DutchGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2022
13:02 UTC The cars are taking their positions on the grid.
13:01 UTC We are in the formation lap, seconds away from the race start.
13:01 UTC Verstappen will use fresh soft tires, while Leclerc and Sainz have used soft tires. Meanwhile, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Schumacher, Albon and Magnussen are the ones who have opted for medium tires.
12:53 UTC A huge number of fans all dressed up in orange are present to support hometown hero Max Verstappen.