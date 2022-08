2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Live Coverage

Besides all that, a number of drivers received penalties for changing components. As a result, as it always been the case, the Belgian Grand Prix will probably be full of memorable moments. Plus, it's the first time we are racing here in two years because last year, well, we all know what happened.Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped qualifying on Saturday by a considerable margin. However, the defending world champion will have to start the race from P15 on the grid due to a penalty for exceeding his allocation of power unit elements.Leclerc's main rival for the title has also been hit with a penalty, and he will start from P16. As a result, Sainz will start from the pole alongside Sergio Perez. Alpine's Fernando Alonso will be starting from third, ahead of the top Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.