2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Live Coverage

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped qualifying on Saturday by a considerable margin. However, the defending world champion will have to start the race from P15 on the grid due to a penalty for exceeding his allocation of power unit elements.
Leclerc's main rival for the title has also been hit with a penalty, and he will start from P16. As a result, Sainz will start from the pole alongside Sergio Perez. Alpine's Fernando Alonso will be starting from third, ahead of the top Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
13:35 UTC As a result, Sainz regained the lead. However, Verstappen went out ahead of Perez in P2.
13:35 UTC Verstappen is the next one to enter the pit stops.
13:34 UTC Perez went out from the pits just ahead of Leclerc.
13:34 UTC Sainz has made his way past Vettel, as Verstappen starts to discuss strategy with his team.
13:33 UTC Sergio Perez is called into the pits. He was losing a lot of time.
13:31 UTC Meanwhile Sainz is a man on a mission. He overtakes Vettel in the chicane.
13:31 UTC Sainz clears Ricciardo for fifth. Ricciardo has entered the pits now.
13:29 UTC Sainz has bolted on the mediums and returns in sixth, behind Ricciardo.
13:28 UTC Max overtakes Sergio for P1. It took him 12 laps to get from P15 to P1.
13:28 UTC Sainz is in the pits. Verstappen is right behind Sergio. What a start for the defending champion who now has the first chance for victory.
13:27 UTC Max complains that he is losing a lot of time behind Perez.
13:27 UTC Another fight between two world champions. Alonso is trying to keep Vettel behind for fifth place.
13:26 UTC Norris overtakes Magnussen for P10.
13:25 UTC Perez is just ahead of Max. Will he let the Dutchman pass, or will we have a battle between the two?
13:23 UTC Sainz is starting to have some tire issues.
13:23 UTC Finally Charles overtakes Gasly.
13:23 UTC Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is stuck in a long DRS train. He's 16th tucked up behind a line of cars led by Magnussen up in 11th.
13:22 UTC Verstappen is already in P3 after overtaking Russell before Turn 5.
13:20 UTC Schumacher has endured a poor restart to the race and is running in last place having been passed by Leclerc and Latifi.
13:19 UTC Sainz is increasing his lead over Perez, having two-second over the Mexican at the end of Lap 7.
13:19 UTC Verstappen is going in "Super Max" mode. He just overtook Alonso.
13:18 UTC The safety car helped Verstappen a lot. He is now in the top five after seven laps.
13:17 UTC Albon overtakes Ricciardo with a nice move.
13:17 UTC Verstappen gains two places on lap of that safety car restart, as he dives up the inside of Ricciardo braking for the final chicane. He's now in P6.
13:16 UTC Verstappen gets by Albon to move up to seventh at Les Combes on the restart.
13:15 UTC Alonso tried to overtake Russell, but the Silver Arrow driver kept his ground.
13:14 UTC Sainz had a good restart and Russell is pressing on Perez for P2.
13:14 UTC We are ready for more racing.
13:13 UTC Ferrari have told Leclerc his issue was actually a tear off in the cooling system, not a slow puncture.
13:13 UTC The safety car is entering the pits at the end of Lap 4.
13:13 UTC What a contact between the two world champions, Hamilton and Alonso.
13:11 UTC Charles Leclerc is in the pits. A change in the strategy at the Ferrari team.
13:11 UTC The current top ten:
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Perez, Red Bull
- Russell, Mercedes
- Alonso, Alpine
- Vettel, Aston Martin
- Ricciardo, McLaren
- Albon, Williams
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Stroll, Aston Martin
- Leclerc, Ferrari
13:09 UTC Alonso is very mad saying on the radio that Hamilton knows how to drive only when he is in P1.
13:08 UTC Latifi ran wide and spun into Bottas.
13:07 UTC Safety car is out. Bottas is in the gravel after a contact with Latifi.
13:06 UTC Perez is back in second place, but Sainz has already a two-second lead.
13:06 UTC Verstappen is already in P8 while Leclerc is in P10.
13:05 UTC Hamilton has problems after having contact with Alonso. He is told to stop.
13:05 UTC Alonso overtakes Hamilton. 2007 flashbacks.
13:05 UTC And the race is on. Sainz had a great start while Perez was overtaken by both Mercedes cars.
13:04 UTC The top ten for the Belgian Grand Prix:
- 1 - #55 - Carlos Sainz
- 2 - #11 - Sergio Perez
- 3 - #14 - Fernando Alonso
- 4 - #44 - Lewis Hamilton
- 5 - #63 - George Russell
- 6 - #23 - Alexander Albon
- 7 - #3 - Daniel Ricciardo
- 8 - #10 - Pierre Gasly
- 9 - #18 - Lance Stroll
- 10 - #5 - Sebastian Vettel
