2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Live Coverage

The 2022 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix will unfold today. It is the first race after the summer break, and many teams have changed their cars significantly.

28 Aug 2022, 12:55 UTC ·
Besides all that, a number of drivers received penalties for changing components. As a result, as it always been the case, the Belgian Grand Prix will probably be full of memorable moments. Plus, it's the first time we are racing here in two years because last year, well, we all know what happened.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped qualifying on Saturday by a considerable margin. However, the defending world champion will have to start the race from P15 on the grid due to a penalty for exceeding his allocation of power unit elements.

Leclerc's main rival for the title has also been hit with a penalty, and he will start from P16. As a result, Sainz will start from the pole alongside Sergio Perez. Alpine's Fernando Alonso will be starting from third, ahead of the top Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Updating...

13:35 UTC  As a result, Sainz regained the lead. However, Verstappen went out ahead of Perez in P2.

13:35 UTC  Verstappen is the next one to enter the pit stops.

13:35 UTC 

13:34 UTC  Perez went out from the pits just ahead of Leclerc.

13:34 UTC  Sainz has made his way past Vettel, as Verstappen starts to discuss strategy with his team.

13:33 UTC 

13:33 UTC 

13:33 UTC  Sergio Perez is called into the pits. He was losing a lot of time.

13:31 UTC  Meanwhile Sainz is a man on a mission. He overtakes Vettel in the chicane.

13:31 UTC  Sainz clears Ricciardo for fifth. Ricciardo has entered the pits now.

13:30 UTC 

13:29 UTC  Sainz has bolted on the mediums and returns in sixth, behind Ricciardo.

13:28 UTC 

13:28 UTC  Max overtakes Sergio for P1. It took him 12 laps to get from P15 to P1.

13:28 UTC  Sainz is in the pits. Verstappen is right behind Sergio. What a start for the defending champion who now has the first chance for victory.

13:27 UTC  Max complains that he is losing a lot of time behind Perez.

13:27 UTC  Another fight between two world champions. Alonso is trying to keep Vettel behind for fifth place.

13:26 UTC  Norris overtakes Magnussen for P10.

13:25 UTC  Perez is just ahead of Max. Will he let the Dutchman pass, or will we have a battle between the two?

13:24 UTC 

13:24 UTC 

13:23 UTC 

13:23 UTC  Sainz is starting to have some tire issues.

13:23 UTC  Finally Charles overtakes Gasly.

13:23 UTC  Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is stuck in a long DRS train. He's 16th tucked up behind a line of cars led by Magnussen up in 11th.

13:22 UTC  Verstappen is already in P3 after overtaking Russell before Turn 5.

13:21 UTC 

13:21 UTC 

13:20 UTC  Schumacher has endured a poor restart to the race and is running in last place having been passed by Leclerc and Latifi.

13:19 UTC  Sainz is increasing his lead over Perez, having two-second over the Mexican at the end of Lap 7.

13:19 UTC  Verstappen is going in "Super Max" mode. He just overtook Alonso.

13:18 UTC  The safety car helped Verstappen a lot. He is now in the top five after seven laps.

13:17 UTC  Albon overtakes Ricciardo with a nice move.

13:17 UTC  Verstappen gains two places on lap of that safety car restart, as he dives up the inside of Ricciardo braking for the final chicane. He's now in P6.

13:17 UTC 

13:16 UTC  Verstappen gets by Albon to move up to seventh at Les Combes on the restart.

13:15 UTC 

13:15 UTC  Alonso tried to overtake Russell, but the Silver Arrow driver kept his ground.

13:14 UTC  Sainz had a good restart and Russell is pressing on Perez for P2.

13:14 UTC  We are ready for more racing.

13:13 UTC  Ferrari have told Leclerc his issue was actually a tear off in the cooling system, not a slow puncture.

13:13 UTC  The safety car is entering the pits at the end of Lap 4.

13:13 UTC  What a contact between the two world champions, Hamilton and Alonso.

13:13 UTC 

13:11 UTC  Charles Leclerc is in the pits. A change in the strategy at the Ferrari team.

13:11 UTC  The current top ten:

  • Sainz, Ferrari
  • Perez, Red Bull
  • Russell, Mercedes
  • Alonso, Alpine
  • Vettel, Aston Martin
  • Ricciardo, McLaren
  • Albon, Williams
  • Verstappen, Red Bull
  • Stroll, Aston Martin
  • Leclerc, Ferrari

13:09 UTC  Alonso is very mad saying on the radio that Hamilton knows how to drive only when he is in P1.

13:08 UTC 

13:08 UTC  Latifi ran wide and spun into Bottas.

13:07 UTC  Safety car is out. Bottas is in the gravel after a contact with Latifi.

13:07 UTC 

13:06 UTC  Perez is back in second place, but Sainz has already a two-second lead.

13:06 UTC  Verstappen is already in P8 while Leclerc is in P10.

13:05 UTC  Hamilton has problems after having contact with Alonso. He is told to stop.

13:05 UTC  Alonso overtakes Hamilton. 2007 flashbacks.

13:05 UTC  And the race is on. Sainz had a great start while Perez was overtaken by both Mercedes cars.

13:04 UTC  The top ten for the Belgian Grand Prix:

  • 1 - #55 - Carlos Sainz
  • 2 - #11 - Sergio Perez
  • 3 - #14 - Fernando Alonso
  • 4 - #44 - Lewis Hamilton
  • 5 - #63 - George Russell
  • 6 - #23 - Alexander Albon
  • 7 - #3 - Daniel Ricciardo
  • 8 - #10 - Pierre Gasly
  • 9 - #18 - Lance Stroll
  • 10 - #5 - Sebastian Vettel

12:58 UTC 

racing live coverage Formula 1 motorsport racing F1
 
 
 
 
 

