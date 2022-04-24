2022 Forest River Georgetown GT7 Is a Luxurious Mobile Home Fit for a Large Family

With the camping season in full swing, more and more people are hitting the road. Big families who want to explore the great outdoors might find the new Forest River's Georgetown GT7 a great option for traveling in style, all while enjoying the comfort of home.
For 2022, Forest River is proposing a spacious Class A motorhome stacked with amenities. The new Georgetown GT7 is available in three floor plans. We're going to look at the 36K7, the only one to include bunk beds and two full baths.
Matt's from Matt's RV Reviews recently checked the model out and showed his audience what this RV really has to offer. For starters, it's a spacious motorhome. It measures 40.1 ft (12.2 meters) in length, and it's 8.3-ft (2.5-meter) wide.
The exterior features an 18-ft (5.4-meter) power patio awning with LED lights, an entertainment center with a TV, and several great storage spaces. The interior is incredibly spacious, even without the slide-outs. When fully extended, the whole area almost doubles in size.
The cockpit area features a large bunk bed over the cab. Next to it is the dinette, which comes with comfortable seats with storage underneath. The table drops down to make a bed and provide another sleeping area. On the opposite side, you'll have the kitchen.
This space comes with all the necessary appliances. It includes a farmhouse sink, a three-burner cooktop, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. Of course, there are plenty of drawers and cupboards for storage and a large pantry as well.
A relaxation area can be found right next to the kitchen with theather seats and a TV that sits across. A few steps ahead are the bed bunks, which do flip up, allowing the owners to turn the room into a wardrobe when nobody is using it.
Right next to the bunks is one of the bathrooms. The other one is positioned at the rear, and it's slightly bigger. In between, you'll notice a large bedroom with a king-size bed, a 32-inch TV, and a stackable washer and dryer.
Other features included in this Class A motorhome are a 115-Watt solar panel, an 85-gallon (386-liters) freshwater tank, and two 52-gallon (236-liter) greywater and blackwater ones.
For all of these, the new Forest River's Georgetown 36K7 starts at $249,495 MSRP. You can check the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.
