2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors Detailed, All Three Variants Cost $1,495

Limited to 750 units and scheduled to arrive in the spring, the Ranger Splash - Snow Edition is priced from $1,495 over the retail price of the Lariat. The Ford Motor Company will revitalize the Ranger Splash with new colors in the summer (Forged Green) and fall (Desert Sand).
As the name implies, Ranger Splash - Snow Edition references the Avalanche paintwork, Avalanche grille nostrils, and Magnetic accents. On the inside, this variant combines ebony leather-trimmed seats with Ash Gray stitching, carbon-weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters, and black garnish.
Limited to 500 units, the Ranger Splash - Forest Edition is very similar to the aforementioned variant. The only differences are the XLT grade, Forged Green exterior paint, and red grille nostrils. As for the XLT-based Ranger Splash - Sand Edition, which is also listed with 500 units by the Ford Motor Company, it’s basically a Forest Edition with a different paintwork finish.
For the 2022 model year, the mid-size pickup truck is also available with the retro-inspired Splash Package. Visual upgrades consist of body-side decals in orange and black, 12-spoke wheels finished in matte black, orange grille nostrils, and gloss-black accents. Step inside the Ranger Splash Package, and you’re welcomed by orange stitching with carbon-weave tuxedo stripes on the seats, orange stitching on the steering wheel, gear shifter, and parking brake boot. Customers who pick up the Lariat will be further enticed by the orange stitching on the front and rear armrests as well as on the dash top.
Only available on the SuperCrew XLT and SuperCrew Lariat grades, the Splash Package can be combined with the FX2 and FX4 off-road options.
Currently listed by the U.S. configurator as a 2021 model, the Ranger is available from $25,070 sans destination charge. All trims feature the 270-horsepower EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and 10R80 automatic transmission. If you need a little more oomph, Ford Performance offers a neat calibration that adds 45 horsepower and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of torque.
