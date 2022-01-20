2022 Ford Ranger Configurator Goes Live, XL Grade Costs $430 More

Probably the final year of the current-generation Ranger for the U.S. of A., the 2022 Ford Ranger is now available to configure. As ever, customers are offered SuperCab and SuperCrew options, five- and six-foot beds, 2WD and 4WD, and a grand total of three grades: XL, XLT, and Lariat.
The most affordable of the lot is the XL SuperCab with the six-foot bed and two-wheel drive at $25,500 excluding $1,295 for the destination charge and $645 for the acquisition fee. That’s $430 more than the 2021 model, and the remaining two grades are costlier as well compared to their 2021 siblings.
The XLT and Lariat are listed from $29,550 and $33,590 compared to $29,120 and $33,160 sans taxes, which is reasonable money for a mid-size pickup with lots of standard equipment and a punchy four-cylinder turbo mill.
Rated at 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) on 87-octane gasoline, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission dubbed 10R80 while the Bronco features the 10R60 that only differs in terms of maximum input torque. When properly equipped, the Ranger is capable of hauling 1,860 pounds (844 kilograms) or towing 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms). The most you can expect in terms of gas mileage is 23 miles per gallon, which is 10.2 liters per 100 kilometers combined.
Care to guess what Ford changed for the 2022 model year in addition to pricing? Well, the list starts with a universal garage door opener that comes at no additional cost in the Lariat. We also have to mention the - deep breath - Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat paint hue. What a mouthful!
The STX Special Edition Package now includes 17-inch black alloys, and the Ranger Splash Package is exclusive to the XLT and Lariat trim levels.
Last, but certainly not least, Ford offers three Ranger Splash limited editions in the guise of the Snow, Forest, and Sand editions. All three cost $1,495.
