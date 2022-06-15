2022 Ford Maverick Takes On Moab’s Trails, It’s Unexpectedly Capable

FWD

The owner didn’t go there unprepared, though. What’s even more surprising than the Maverick’s capability off the beaten path is how little it needed in preparation for Moab. In addition to a proper spare that matches the rest of the 225/65 by 17-inch tires, the owner also purchased an air compressor.“I was able to air down a few times, and thankfully didn't need to use the spare at all.” He also waxes lyrical about off-road capability, which is understandable given Moab’s difficulty. “This little truck can work off the pavement,” he added. Be that as it may, ColoradoRed acknowledges that ground clearance limits the Maverick from greater deeds on harsh terrain.The Maverick in the featured clips is a range-topping Lariat with the 2.0-liter turbo, all-wheel drive, and FX4 off-road package. All-wheel drive is exclusive to the 2.0-liter turbo, which happens to be shared with the Bronco Sport Badlands. All-wheel drive further gifts you independent rear suspension, which improves both on-road handling and ride quality.Finished in what appears to be Hot Pepper Red, a paint color that costs $390 as per the online configurator, the Maverick flaunts a heavy-duty radiator, heavy-duty cooling fan, skid plates, a trailer hitch receiver with a four-pin connector, exposed front tow hooks, box decals, and Hill Descent Control as part of the FX4 off-road package, which is currently retailing at $800.As a brief refresher, the optional EcoBoost packs 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm. The only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic. The 2.5-liter hybrid, which isonly, comes with an electronic continuously variable transmission.