2022 Ford Maverick Sold Out in Brazil, New Batch of Trucks in the Pipeline

Last week, Ford of Brazil announced that 300 units of the Maverick would be offered in the South American country in the first instance. Not even a day later, all of them sold out despite an MSRP of 239,990 reais apiece.
That’s $47,775 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more than a similarly-equipped truck in the United States. More specifically, the only spec available right now comes in the guise of the Lariat FX4 turbo AWD.
Including the $1,495 destination charge and every single option mentioned earlier, the Escape-based pickup in this configuration is $31,460 stateside.
The initial batch of trucks will be delivered within 60 days according to the Brazilian division. What’s more, a new lot is currently available to order.
“This quick initial sale shows that customers have received the Maverick very well,” declared sales director Gustavo Gontijo. “It was made for a new profile of customers, who like trucks but want a vehicle with more comfort and practicality for daily use and leisure, without giving up sportiness.”
No fewer than ten exterior hues are offered: three shades of blue, white, black, gray, Cactus Gray, silver, red, and Cyber Orange. The interior is a two-tone affair with ActiveX synthetic upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a six-way manually adjustable passenger seat.
Rolling on 17-inch wheels mounted with 225/65 all-terrain rubber, the Maverick Lariat FX4 further boasts automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. A reversing camera, keyless entry keypad, LED headlamps, seven airbags, and FordPass Connect are featured as well, along with 943 liters (33.3 cubic feet) of cargo capacity in the shorty bed.
Spanning over 5.07 meters (16.6 feet) fore to aft, the Maverick is much obliged to crank out 253 ps (nearly 250 horsepower) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) of torque in this part of the world. Ford of Brazil promises 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 7.2 seconds, which isn’t bad for the smallest pickup truck offered by the automaker for the 2022 model year.
Including the $1,495 destination charge and every single option mentioned earlier, the Escape-based pickup in this configuration is $31,460 stateside.
The initial batch of trucks will be delivered within 60 days according to the Brazilian division. What’s more, a new lot is currently available to order.
“This quick initial sale shows that customers have received the Maverick very well,” declared sales director Gustavo Gontijo. “It was made for a new profile of customers, who like trucks but want a vehicle with more comfort and practicality for daily use and leisure, without giving up sportiness.”
No fewer than ten exterior hues are offered: three shades of blue, white, black, gray, Cactus Gray, silver, red, and Cyber Orange. The interior is a two-tone affair with ActiveX synthetic upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a six-way manually adjustable passenger seat.
Rolling on 17-inch wheels mounted with 225/65 all-terrain rubber, the Maverick Lariat FX4 further boasts automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. A reversing camera, keyless entry keypad, LED headlamps, seven airbags, and FordPass Connect are featured as well, along with 943 liters (33.3 cubic feet) of cargo capacity in the shorty bed.
Spanning over 5.07 meters (16.6 feet) fore to aft, the Maverick is much obliged to crank out 253 ps (nearly 250 horsepower) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) of torque in this part of the world. Ford of Brazil promises 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 7.2 seconds, which isn’t bad for the smallest pickup truck offered by the automaker for the 2022 model year.