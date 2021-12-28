2022 Ford Maverick Price Increases Announced, XLT Costs $80 More Than Before

As expected, the Ford Motor Company has operated a few price increases for the 2022 Maverick. In the case of the XLT with either powertrain, the MSRP has gone up $80 to $22,280 before taxes and optional extras.
The Lariat, meanwhile, is $370 more than before at $25,490 for the Hybrid, $26,575 for the front-wheel-driven EcoBoost, and $29,880 for the all-wheel-driven EcoBoost. Thankfully for customers on a budget, Ford did not dare to touch the $19,995 suggested retail price of the XL Hybrid.
From the standpoint of consumer psychology, those $5 under $20,000 matter a lot. We also have to remember that you can’t buy a more affordable Ford nowadays than the Maverick XL Hybrid, which is pretty well appointed for a compact-sized pickup based on the Escape utility vehicle.
The price increases don’t end here, though. According to Maverick Truck Club, the first aid kit and roadside assistance kit have gone up $10 to $50 and $70. Ford Co-Pilot360 is $110 more, the power tilt/slide moonroof is $200 more, the Lariat Luxury Package now costs $3,750 instead of the previous $3,340, and the XLT Luxury Package costs $155 more at $2,500.
Competing directly with the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Maverick sure is a hot commodity based on the sales figures and online interest the little truck has been enjoying thus far. Last month, for example, the Maverick and two other Ford nameplates had the fastest turn rates on dealer lots. More specifically, the Escape-based truck needs just five days to be spoken for.
The Blue Oval has also confirmed that younger buyers dominate the customer pool, namely young adults aged from 18 to 35 years old. Considering that it’s much cooler than the Escape and a bit macho-er than the Bronco Sport, the commercial success of the award-winning Maverick need not surprise anyone.
