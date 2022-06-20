2022 Ford Maverick Owner Discovers Very Dirty Oil After 2,500 Miles

More on this:

1 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Acceleration Test Concludes Rather Predictably

2 Ford Recalls One (Yes, Just One) F-150 Pickup To Fix Unsecured Fuel Tank

3 Ford Recalls 30k Transit Vans Over Noncompliance Issue

4 1965 Ford Falcon Is a Barn Find That Raises More Questions Than Answers

5 Ford Mustang Goes From Curb Bender to WTH Were They Thinking With One Ridiculous Tune