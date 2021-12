2022 Ford Maverick Looks Really Good With 2.0-Inch Lift Kit and 30.5-Inch Tires

Finished in Area 51, the XLT featured in the video below is rocking 245/70 R17s with an overall diameter of 30.5 inches. The BFGoodrich rubber shoes are priced at $220 per corner, which is alright for the All-Terrain T/A KO2 that was designed for go-anywhere traction and outstanding durability.The Maverick before your eyes also features a 2.0-inch kit from Rough Country. Currently listed with a retail price of $200 including the shipping cost, the kit offers rear coil spring spacers and front upper strut spacers with a heavy-duty steel construction and a durable black powder-coat finish.Customers who prefer the Maverick completely stock are presented with a minimum ground clearance of 8.6 inches (21.8 centimeters) for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost mill with all-wheel drive. This configuration boasts approach, departure, and ramp breakover angles of 21.6, 21.2, and 18.1 degrees.Currently the most affordable brand-new Ford on sale in the United States of America, the Maverick starts at $19,995 excluding taxes for the XL Hybrid that comes exclusively with front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission. Also worthy of note, certain grades and options have received minor price bumps for the 2022 model year. The mid-range XLT, for example, costs $80 more than before while the Lariat is $370 more.Going forward, the Bronco Sport- and Escape-based pickup is due to enter the 2023 model year in October 2022 according to Tim Bartz . The eCommerce director and Internet sales manager at Long McArthur also understands that August 16th is when the 2023 model year order banks open.Only available as a crew cab, the Maverick has one direct rival in the guise of the slightly more expensive and refined Hyundai Santa Cruz