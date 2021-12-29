2022 Ford Maverick Looks Really Good With 2.0-Inch Lift Kit and 30.5-Inch Tires

From the factory, the biggest wheel-tire combo for the 2022 Ford Maverick is 235/65 R17. The overall diameter of 29 inches fits the unibody truck fine, but nevertheless, there is room for improvement.
Finished in Area 51, the XLT featured in the video below is rocking 245/70 R17s with an overall diameter of 30.5 inches. The BFGoodrich rubber shoes are priced at $220 per corner, which is alright for the All-Terrain T/A KO2 that was designed for go-anywhere traction and outstanding durability.
The Maverick before your eyes also features a 2.0-inch kit from Rough Country. Currently listed with a retail price of $200 including the shipping cost, the kit offers rear coil spring spacers and front upper strut spacers with a heavy-duty steel construction and a durable black powder-coat finish.
Customers who prefer the Maverick completely stock are presented with a minimum ground clearance of 8.6 inches (21.8 centimeters) for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost mill with all-wheel drive. This configuration boasts approach, departure, and ramp breakover angles of 21.6, 21.2, and 18.1 degrees.
Currently the most affordable brand-new Ford on sale in the United States of America, the Maverick starts at $19,995 excluding taxes for the XL Hybrid that comes exclusively with front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission. Also worthy of note, certain grades and options have received minor price bumps for the 2022 model year. The mid-range XLT, for example, costs $80 more than before while the Lariat is $370 more.
Going forward, the Bronco Sport- and Escape-based pickup is due to enter the 2023 model year in October 2022 according to Tim Bartz. The eCommerce director and Internet sales manager at Long McArthur also understands that August 16th is when the 2023 model year order banks open.
Only available as a crew cab, the Maverick has one direct rival in the guise of the slightly more expensive and refined Hyundai Santa Cruz.
The Maverick before your eyes also features a 2.0-inch kit from Rough Country. Currently listed with a retail price of $200 including the shipping cost, the kit offers rear coil spring spacers and front upper strut spacers with a heavy-duty steel construction and a durable black powder-coat finish.
Customers who prefer the Maverick completely stock are presented with a minimum ground clearance of 8.6 inches (21.8 centimeters) for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost mill with all-wheel drive. This configuration boasts approach, departure, and ramp breakover angles of 21.6, 21.2, and 18.1 degrees.
Currently the most affordable brand-new Ford on sale in the United States of America, the Maverick starts at $19,995 excluding taxes for the XL Hybrid that comes exclusively with front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission. Also worthy of note, certain grades and options have received minor price bumps for the 2022 model year. The mid-range XLT, for example, costs $80 more than before while the Lariat is $370 more.
Going forward, the Bronco Sport- and Escape-based pickup is due to enter the 2023 model year in October 2022 according to Tim Bartz. The eCommerce director and Internet sales manager at Long McArthur also understands that August 16th is when the 2023 model year order banks open.
Only available as a crew cab, the Maverick has one direct rival in the guise of the slightly more expensive and refined Hyundai Santa Cruz.